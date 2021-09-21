10 gay-friendly travel destinations in US and around the world

Orlando, Florida is the most gay-friendly city in the USA with a large LGBTQ+ population.

As travel restrictions continue to lift, many hopeful travelers are booking trips overseas, including the LGBTQ+ community.

Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ travelers still have to be mindful of safety and legislation concerns in some destinations around the world, with homosexuality still illegal in 69 countries.

To ensure the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and comfortable when traveling, industry experts have ranked destinations across the US and around the world based on factors covering their LGBTQ+ friendliness, as well as things like accommodation options and affordability, to reveal the most LGBTQ+ friendly vacation destinations.

Top 10 LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the USA

Rank City Anti-discrimination score Number of LGBT events Safety index score Bars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor per 100,000 people Number of hotels per 100,000 people Average nightly hotel price (weekend) ($) LGBTQ+ score /10 1 Orlando, Florida 100 6 48.07 40 8,941 $271 7.10 2 Palm Springs, California 100 5 64.14 10 6,214 $224 6.29 3 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 100 2 50.79 31 2,473 $165 5.95 4 New York City, New York 100 16 52.73 7 276 $213 5.94 5 San Francisco, California 100 10 42.69 30 213 $206 5.85 6 Iowa City, Iowa 100 0 75.29 15 81 $99 5.83 7 New Orleans, Louisiana 100 4 34.92 50 611 $209 5.77 8 Tempe, Arizona 100 0 54.44 10 3,434 $100 5.65 9 Austin, Texas 100 4 63.31 18 345 $202 5.53 10 Missoula, Montana 99 0 66.71 19 269 $147 5.48

