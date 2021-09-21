Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Car Rental Crime Culinary Culture Fashion News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Human Rights LGBTQ Luxury News News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Safety Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

10 gay-friendly travel destinations in US and around the world

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ travelers still have to be mindful of safety and legislation concerns in some destinations around the world, with homosexuality still illegal in 69 countries.

  • Orlando, Florida is the most gay-friendly city in the USA with a large LGBTQ+ population.
  • Palm Springs ranks second place and has one of the highest concentrations of LGBTQ+ residents in the USA.
  • Palm Springs scores particularly highly for its safety and abundance of accommodation.

As travel restrictions continue to lift, many hopeful travelers are booking trips overseas, including the LGBTQ+ community. 

To ensure the LGBTQ+ community feel safe and comfortable when traveling, industry experts have ranked destinations across the US and around the world based on factors covering their LGBTQ+ friendliness, as well as things like accommodation options and affordability, to reveal the most LGBTQ+ friendly vacation destinations. 

Top 10 LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the USA 

RankCityAnti-discrimination scoreNumber of LGBT eventsSafety index scoreBars & clubs listed on Tripadvisor per 100,000 peopleNumber of hotels per 100,000 peopleAverage nightly hotel price (weekend) ($)LGBTQ+ score /10
1Orlando, Florida100648.07408,941$2717.10
2Palm Springs, California100564.14106,214$2246.29
3Fort Lauderdale, Florida100250.79312,473$1655.95
4New York City, New York1001652.737276$2135.94
5San Francisco, California1001042.6930213$2065.85
6Iowa City, Iowa100075.291581$995.83
7New Orleans, Louisiana100434.9250611$2095.77
8Tempe, Arizona100054.44103,434$1005.65
9Austin, Texas100463.3118345$2025.53
10Missoula, Montana99066.7119269$1475.48

Orlando is the most gay-friendly city in the USA with a large LGBTQ+ population. As well as being a tolerant and accepting city (with Walt Disney World hosting annual “Gay Day” events”), Orlando has a high number of bars and clubs (40 per 100,000 people) and the proximity to Walt Disney World means there’s also a huge number of hotels in the area (8,941 per 100,000 people).

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

