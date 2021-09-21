Rotterdam The Hague to Milan Bergamo flights on Transavia now

Transavia commences link to Rotterdam The Hague Airport from Milan Bergamo Airport.

Milan Bergamo Airport has announced the commencement of Transavia’s link to Rotterdam The Hague, marking the addition of the third new airline to the Lombardy gateway in recent months. Launching a three-to-four times weekly service to the second largest city in the Netherlands next summer, the Dutch low-cost carrier will significantly increase Milan Bergamo’s route map to north-west Europe.

Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “Home to the largest port in Europe, Rotterdam is a major logistic and economic center and an important addition to our network. For a new airline partner to recognize the potential of the market is a noteworthy sign of Lombardy’s capacity and increasing demand.”

Joining Milan Bergamo’s established service to Eindhoven, the launch of Transavia’s link to Rotterdam will give the Air France-KLM group carrier a 30% share of the airport’s Dutch network. Now offering close to 300 flights to the Netherlands next summer, the Lombardy region will have vital connections to Europe’s seventh largest economy by GDP.

Marcel de Nooijer, Transavia CEO, says: “We are confident looking forward to the summer of 2022 and are pleased with the addition of our new connection with Milan Bergamo. This enables us to continue to respond to the wishes of our passengers who want to discover new destinations. This summer we have seen that the Dutch are keen to travel again, for example on a holiday or to visit family. We see that the bookings for this autumn are picking up and we also have high expectations for winter. We hope to carry this momentum through to the summer of 2022.”

Rotterdam The Hague Airport (formerly Rotterdam Airport, Vliegveld Zestienhoven in Dutch), is a minor international airport serving Rotterdam, the Netherlands’ second largest city and The Hague, its administrative and royal capital. It is located 3 NM (5.6 km; 3.5 mi) north northwest of Rotterdam in South Holland and is the third busiest airport in the Netherlands.

Orio al Serio International Airport, branded as Milan Bergamo Airport, is the third busiest international airport in Italy. It is located in the municipal territory of Orio al Serio, 3.7 km southeast of Bergamo in Italy.