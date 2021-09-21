Do you Love Bali Food? Welcome back to Bali

The Island of the Gods is getting ready to open to visitors, but the exact time frame is still unclear.

The Bali Hotel Association today invited to a virtual press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nusa Dua.

How could it be different in Bali, the first step is an incredible mouth-watering Bali Sustainable Food Festival.

The Bali Hotel Association today introduced the “Welcome Back to Bali” App as a tool for tourism to relaunch in this Indonesian Island, known also as the Island of Paradise.

From magnificent mountains to rugged coastlines to volcanic hillsides to black sandy beaches, it’s no surprise Bali is known as the Island of the Gods.

Located between Java and Lombok island, Bali boasts a rich and diverse culture that’s quite peculiar.

“Bali is my life” – this is a powerful statement that reflects the fact that Bali is not just like any tourist destination but a beautiful island that is owned and lived by the Balinese who welcome visitors to enjoy the island. As a statement it is emotional, honest, and true, it invites the world to discover why Bali is so special.

Bali has been hit hard by COVID-19 and the shut down of the essential travel and tourism industry.

A week ago Indonesia has eased its COVID-19 restrictions on the popular tourist island of Bali, although international travelers will face stricter protocols on arrival to help curb the spread of new variants, a senior minister said on Monday.

Tourist spots in most parts of the island will now accept visitors, maritime and investment minister Luhut Panjaitan told a virtual conference, as long as they adhere to strict protocols, such as proving their vaccination status on a government-verified phone app.

Currently, Bali remains mostly a destination for the domestic market, since Den Pasar Airport has not yet opened for international visitors’ arrival.

According to a board member of the Hotel Association, members of the travel and tourism industry in Bali remain optimistic and are full of hope and excitement to relaunch international travel again soon.

The Welcome Back App introduced today is a one-stop trusted information source for holidaymakers to plan and navigate travels in Bali safely and responsibly.

The mission is to provide all visitors and travel partners with the most updated and accurate information regarding the evolving situation in Bali.

Information is from official, verified sources and is relevant to the current situation in Bali.

The information on Welcome Back To Bali, is to help travelers to Bali to make informed decisions about traveling to Bali and staying in Bali. This includes information in official destination-specific travel advisories and general advice about the current status regarding air travel restrictions and measures in place in Bali.

All travelers need to take responsibility for their travel decisions including the understanding that information on Welcome Back To Bali isn’t intended to be, nor should it be relied on, as a substitute for legal or other professional advice. Users should obtain any appropriate professional advice relevant to their particular circumstances.

The site is supported and maintained by Bali Hotels Association.

Press Conference by the Bali Hotel Association.