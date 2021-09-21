Universal Beijing Resort opens to the public today

The Universal Beijing Resort, currently the largest in scale worldwide, opened to the public on Monday.

Worlds largest Universal Resort opened to the public on Monday in Beijing’s Tongzhou District, where the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center is seated.

The resort, covering 4 square km, includes the highly anticipated Universal Studios Beijing theme park, the Universal CityWalk, and two hotels. It promises to give tourists an immersive visiting experience, with seven themed lands covering 37 recreational facilities and landmark attractions, as well as 24 entertainment shows.

The opening of the Universal Beijing Resort coincided with this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival holiday that runs from September 19 to September 21.

As a major foreign-investment project in the service industry in Beijing, the resort is expected to boost the establishment of Beijing as an international consumption hub and strengthen the confidence of China’s culture and tourism industry amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Relying on world-renowned Intellectual Properties such as Transformers, Minions, Harry Potter and Jurassic World, the Universal Beijing Resort attracted tens of thousands of tourists during the trial operation in early September.

Of the resort’s seven theme lands, Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase and WaterWorld are specially set up for Chinese tourists.

“The construction took just two and a half years. The use of Chinese high-end technologies has greatly shortened the construction period,” said Wang Tayi, general manager of Beijing International Resort Co., Ltd.

Back in the 1990s, Beijing was exploring the diversified development of the tourism industry, while the U.S. company Universal Parks & Resorts was also looking for opportunities to enter the Chinese market.

In early 2001, the Beijing municipal government and the U.S. side held negotiations on the construction of the Universal Resort project in Beijing. In October of that year, they signed a letter of intent on cooperation.

After the project was approved in 2014, Beijing International Resort Co., Ltd., a China-U.S. joint venture with ownership of the resort, was established in December 2017. Construction of the Universal Beijing Resort officially started in July 2018.

According to Yang Lei, deputy head of Beijing’s Tongzhou District, the construction investment of the resort totaled more than 35 billion yuan (around $5.4 billion).

At the peak of the project’s construction in July 2020, there were up to 36,000 workers racing against time to ensure smooth construction amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The construction of the Universal Beijing Resort’s main buildings was completed on time in 2020. The resort started stress tests in June 2021 and began trial operation on September 1 and officially opened to the public on September 20.