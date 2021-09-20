COVID-19 dethrones 1918 flu as US most lethal pandemic

US COVID-19 deaths top 675,000, with coronavirus replacing 1918 flu is the deadliest US epidemic.

There are over 42,000,000 COVID-19 infection cases in the United States of America as of now.

The 1918 influenza killed an estimated 675,000 Americans and was considered the most lethal pandemic in recent history

As of 4:21pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday, September 20, 675,446 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University numbers, thus surpassing surpassed 675,000 US fatalities during the 1918 influenza pandemic.

The number of deaths is expected to continue to rise as the United States is currently experiencing another wave of new infections, fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

“The number of reported deaths from COVID in the US will surpass the toll of the 1918 flu pandemic this month. We cannot become hardened to the continuing, and largely preventable, tragedy,” tweeted Tom Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a week ago.

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden will be getting the COVID-19 booster shot on TV, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told the media on Monday. Biden has been determined to get Americans vaccinated amid the right-wing criticism of his vaccine mandate.