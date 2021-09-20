Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Investments News People Russia Breaking News Sudan Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Russia wants naval base in Sudan, Sudan wants money

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Harry Johnson

According to some reports, Sudan now wants a significantly higher financial compensation and extended Russian financial assistance for allowing the establishment of Russian naval base on Sudanese coast.

  • Sudan and Russia signed a deal on opening a Russian navy base in Sudan in December of 2020.
  • The naval logistics base is designed for carrying out repairs, replenishing supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian naval ships to have a rest.
  • Not more than four Russian naval ships may stay at the naval base at a time, the earlier agreement stipulates.

Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa announced that new round of negotiations was held between Russian and Sudanese military officials regarding opening Russia’s naval base on Red Sea coast. Russian deputy defense minister took part in talks this time.

“They (defense officials) held negotiations and a deputy defense minister paid a visit there,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday, without disclosing the details of negotiations.

According to earlier reports, Russia and Sudan had signed a deal on establishing a Russian naval logistics base in Sudan in early December of 2020 .

The naval logistics base is designed for carrying out repairs, replenishing supplies and for the crewmembers of Russian naval ships to have a rest.

Under the document, the naval facility’s personnel should not exceed 300 people.

Not more than four Russian naval ships may stay at the naval base at a time, the document stipulates.

Sudan’s Chief of the General Staff Muhammad Othman al-Hussein said in June that Sudan was “in the process of revising the agreement signed between the former government of Sudan and Russia on the Russian military project on the coast of the Red Sea in Sudan.”

According to some reports, Sudan now wants a significantly higher financial compensation and extended Russian financial assistance for allowing the establishment of Russian naval base on Sudanese coast.

