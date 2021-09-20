Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Government News Hospitality Industry Jamaica Breaking News News People Tourism Travel Destination Update

Jamaica Tourism Sends Condolences to Family of Sue McManus

by Linda S. Hohnholz
The Late Sue McManus, Jamaica tourism stalwart
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has extended sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of tourism stalwart, Sue McManus, who passed away recently in the United States.

  1. Sue went beyond the call of duty to promote Destination Jamaica and played a pivotal role in promoting resorts and attractions across the island.
  2. McManus developed a strong reputation as a public relations expert in the tourism industry.
  3. She worked with several leading global public relations firms which worked closely with the Jamaica Tourist Board in promoting Destination Jamaica.

“I am quite saddened at the passing of Sue McManus. She was indeed a stalwart in the tourism sector who went beyond the call of duty to promote Destination Jamaica. She played a pivotal role in promoting numerous resorts and attractions across the length and breadth of the island, which would have contributed to the impressive flow of visitors to our destination over the decades,” expressed Bartlett.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, including all of us in the tourism fraternity, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the relatives and friends of Ms. McManus. We sincerely hope that the Lord will provide you all with the comfort you will need to endure this period of grief and may her soul rest in peace,” the Minister added.

McManus, who moved to Jamaica from the United Kingdom several decades ago, developed a strong reputation as a public relations expert in the tourism industry. She worked with several leading global public relations firms which worked closely with the Jamaica Tourist Board in promoting Destination Jamaica in the 1980s and 1990s.

Known for her energy and enthusiasm, Ms. McManus also helped to market various properties including SuperClubs resorts.

“She not only made Jamaica her home, but she also dedicated most of her life to helping to promote our tourism product and building Brand Jamaica. She was indeed a true professional and she will be greatly missed by the entire tourism family,” said Bartlett.

