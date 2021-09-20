Airport Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Travel Destination Update

Thrilling as Seychelles Records More than 100,000 Visitors

4 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Seychelles welcomes travelers from Israel
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Passengers traveling from Israel disembarked to the joyous beats of the local moutya drums and to the sight of traditional dancers on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the afternoon as the destination of Seychelles records over 100,000 visitors on this day.

  1. Disembarking passengers from El Al flight LY055 from Tel Aviv were treated to a taste of the island’s Creole hospitality.
  2. This milestone is an important one for the destination as the numbers show that the efforts invested by the government and the partners are bearing fruits.
  3. Seychelles was one of the first destinations to open up to tourism irrespective of visitors’ vaccination.

As part of the special welcome to celebrate this important milestone for 2021, disembarking passengers from El Al flight LY055 from Tel Aviv were treated to a taste of the island’s Creole hospitality, as well as receiving a token of appreciation from the country’s Tourism Department.

Speaking from the Seychelles International Airport of Pointe Larue, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, Director General for Destination Marketing, stated that this milestone is an important one for the destination as the numbers show that the efforts invested by the government and the partners are bearing fruits.

Seychelles logo 2021

“Today marks the beginning of an important chapter in the recovery of our tourism industry. Seychelles is on the right path to meet the forecasts made by the Tourism Department in January 2021. Recording over 100,000 visitors this weekend reassures us in the good work all partners are doing to help with the recovery. I applaud the resilience of our industry partners and the other organizations who have contributed to the success of this day,” said Mrs. Willemin.

One of the first destinations to open up to tourism irrespective of visitors’ vaccination status after a robust nationwide vaccination campaign of its citizens and residents, training of tourism industry operators in health and safety protocols, and its strategy of opening up to alternative source markets, arrivals to the Seychelles are expected to keep rising.

The return of small cruise ships in October and the relaxation of measures around the world, not least in its traditional markets in Western Europe, are expected to boost tourism arrivals further.

The leading 6 markets in 2021, as per the data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, include Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Germany, France, and Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the destination is being served by 10 commercial airlines including Air Seychelles, its national airline, which will be resuming its flights to South Africa as from September 26, 2021.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

