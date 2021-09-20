Thrilling as Seychelles Records More than 100,000 Visitors

Disembarking passengers from El Al flight LY055 from Tel Aviv were treated to a taste of the island’s Creole hospitality. This milestone is an important one for the destination as the numbers show that the efforts invested by the government and the partners are bearing fruits. Seychelles was one of the first destinations to open up to tourism irrespective of visitors’ vaccination.

“Today marks the beginning of an important chapter in the recovery of our tourism industry. Seychelles is on the right path to meet the forecasts made by the Tourism Department in January 2021. Recording over 100,000 visitors this weekend reassures us in the good work all partners are doing to help with the recovery. I applaud the resilience of our industry partners and the other organizations who have contributed to the success of this day,” said Mrs. Willemin.

One of the first destinations to open up to tourism irrespective of visitors’ vaccination status after a robust nationwide vaccination campaign of its citizens and residents, training of tourism industry operators in health and safety protocols, and its strategy of opening up to alternative source markets, arrivals to the Seychelles are expected to keep rising.

The return of small cruise ships in October and the relaxation of measures around the world, not least in its traditional markets in Western Europe, are expected to boost tourism arrivals further.

The leading 6 markets in 2021, as per the data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics, include Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Germany, France, and Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the destination is being served by 10 commercial airlines including Air Seychelles, its national airline, which will be resuming its flights to South Africa as from September 26, 2021.