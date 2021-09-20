USA to end travel ban for vaccinated foreign visitors

United States will allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to enter the country via air travel only.

Travel policy changes announced today will not affect the restrictions along the land borders of the United States.

Thousands of foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter the US starting Novemner.

The White House pandemic coordinator, Jeff Zients, announced today that the United States will end travel restrictions on foreigners who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, reopening the USA to thousands of international visitors starting in November of this year.

According to Zients, the changes in travel policy will only apply to air travel and will not affect restrictions along the land border.

US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant issued the following statement today on the Biden Administration’s decision to ease foreign travel restrictions to the United States:

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased that the Biden Administration plans to lift the current COVID-related international travel restrictions in November. Allowing vaccinated foreign nationals to travel freely to the United States will help foster a robust and durable recovery for the American economy.”

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on today’s announcement that restrictions on international air travel will be lifted for vaccinated individuals:

“The U.S. Travel Association applauds the Biden administration’s announcement of a roadmap to reopen air travel to vaccinated individuals from around the world, which will help revive the American economy and protect public health.

“This is a major turning point in the management of the virus and will accelerate the recovery of the millions of travel-related jobs that have been lost due to international travel restrictions.

“The U.S. Travel Association expresses its deep appreciation to the President and his advisors – in particular Commerce Secretary Raimondo, who has been a tireless advocate – for working with the industry to develop a plan to restart international travel and safely reconnect America with the world.”