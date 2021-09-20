The Canary Islands ‘are safe’ says minister as 5,000 people flee La Palma eruption

La Palma volcanic eruption has destroyed at least 20 homes and forced the evacuation of 5,000 people.

So far, officials have successfully evacuated around 5,000 people from several villages in El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.

According to Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto, the Canary Islands are safe to visit and a volcano eruption there is a “wonderful show”.

The volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands’ island of La Palme has destroyed at least 100 homes and forced the evacuation of 5,000 people, with hundreds more at risk from the growing lava flow, which is also expected to trigger toxic gases when it reaches the sea.

The mayor of El Paso, La Palma, Sergio Rodriguez Fernandez warned that the nearby village of Los Llanos de Aridane was at risk, with officials “monitoring the trajectory of the lava” following the volcano’s eruption on Sunday afternoon.

Footage captured after the eruption showed lava flying hundreds of meters into the air, sending volcanic debris into the Atlantic Ocean and towards populated regions of La Palma, part of the Spanish Canary Islands.

Officials have successfully evacuated around 5,000 people from several villages in El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. While the lava is still spreading, no more evacuations are currently planned. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, with volcanologist Nemesio Perez stating that none are expected, as long as people behave sensibly.

About 360 tourists were evacuated from a resort in La Palma following the eruption and taken to the nearby island of Tenerife by boat on Monday, a spokesperson for ferry operator Fred Olsen said.

Another 180 tourists could be evacuated from La Palma later in the day, the spokesperson added.