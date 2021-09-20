Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Responsible Safety Spain Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

The Canary Islands ‘are safe’ says minister as 5,000 people flee La Palma eruption

43 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

“There are no restrictions on going to the island … on the contrary, we’re passing on the information so tourists know they can travel to the island and enjoy something unusual, see it for themselves,” Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said.

  • La Palma volcanic eruption has destroyed at least 20 homes and forced the evacuation of 5,000 people.
  • So far, officials have successfully evacuated around 5,000 people from several villages in El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane.
  • According to Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto, the Canary Islands are safe to visit and a volcano eruption there is a “wonderful show”.

The volcanic eruption on the Canary Islands’ island of La Palme has destroyed at least 100 homes and forced the evacuation of 5,000 people, with hundreds more at risk from the growing lava flow, which is also expected to trigger toxic gases when it reaches the sea.

The mayor of El Paso, La Palma, Sergio Rodriguez Fernandez warned that the nearby village of Los Llanos de Aridane was at risk, with officials “monitoring the trajectory of the lava” following the volcano’s eruption on Sunday afternoon.

Footage captured after the eruption showed lava flying hundreds of meters into the air, sending volcanic debris into the Atlantic Ocean and towards populated regions of La Palma, part of the Spanish Canary Islands.

Officials have successfully evacuated around 5,000 people from several villages in El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. While the lava is still spreading, no more evacuations are currently planned. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, with volcanologist Nemesio Perez stating that none are expected, as long as people behave sensibly.

About 360 tourists were evacuated from a resort in La Palma following the eruption and taken to the nearby island of Tenerife by boat on Monday, a spokesperson for ferry operator Fred Olsen said.

Another 180 tourists could be evacuated from La Palma later in the day, the spokesperson added. 

