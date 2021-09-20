German government extends funding to wildlife conservation in Tanzania

The German government has extended its financial and technical support to funding wildlife and nature conservation in Tanzania through bilateral cooperation between the two traditional partner states in tourism development.

When marking sixty years of its independence, Tanzania continues to receive financial support from Germany for conservation of key wildlife parks and which are the leading source of tourism.

As leading wildlife conservation partner, German government had signed the Euro 25 million worth grant agreement for financing sustainable development of protected area ecosystems project in Tanzania.

The Tanzania National Parks said in its recent statement that the signed agreement will cover conservation projects in Katavi and Mahale ecosystems in Southern Highlands and Western tourist circuits of Tanzania.

The conservation project will also cover the Serengeti Ecosystem Development Conservation Program (SEDCP II). Some of the activities that will be carried out in Serengeti are strengthening the conservation of natural resources there.

The German government is also committed to supporting the newly established five parks for sustainable wildlife conservation and tourism development in Tanzania and Africa.

Most recently, the focus of cooperation between Germany and Tanzania has been on the protection of Mahale and Katavi National Parks and their corridor.

Serengeti National Park and Selous Game Reserve are key and leading wildlife parks in Africa under German conservation support.

In 1958 Prof. Grzimek and his son Michael started their first wildlife studies in the Serengeti and their documentary “Serengeti Shall Not Die”.

Serengeti is now the famous wildlife-protected area in Africa.