Seychelles Loses a Tourism Pioneer in Myriam St.Ange

Myriam and her 2 sons converted the La Digue Island St.Ange family home into the family hotel Chateau St.Cloud.

The St.Ange family had gathered on the tourism of La Digue for the last two days to be next to their sister. She passed away surrounded by her sons, her brothers, and their families in what was an emotional farewell.

Myriam St.Ange and her two sons Carl and Sydney Mills converted the La Digue Island St.Ange family home, the Chateau St.Cloud in the Seychelles, into a family hotel as they retained the colonial era characteristics of the iconic building.

Myriam and her sons ran a successful operation as she continued to play a focal point in the tourism development of the islands.

Myriam St.Ange is the sister of Alain St.Ange, the former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the Seychelles, and many of her family members are today successful tourism players in Seychelles.