Seychelles Loses a Tourism Pioneer in Myriam St.Ange

7 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
Myriam St.Ange
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Myriam St.Ange has sadly passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, four days after her 74th birthday on the island of La Digue.

Myriam St.Ange and her two sons Carl and Sydney Mills converted the La Digue Island St.Ange family home, the Chateau St.Cloud in the Seychelles, into a family hotel as they retained the colonial era characteristics of the iconic building.

Myriam and her sons ran a successful operation as she continued to play a focal point in the tourism development of the islands.

The St.Ange family had gathered on the tourism of La Digue for the last two days to be next to their sister, and she passed away surrounded by her sons, her brothers, and their families in what was an emotional farewell.

Myriam St.Ange is the sister of Alain St.Ange, the former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine of the Seychelles, and many of her family members are today successful tourism players in Seychelles.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

