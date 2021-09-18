Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize Debuts New Fun & Tranquility in the Sun

The resort announced two new guest offerings – the Petite Escape and the Blissfully Belize Packages to inspire maximum relaxation or thrill-seeking. Victoria House is a tranquil environment where guests can enjoy total relaxation as well as a host of exciting adventures. Luxurious accommodations, world class amenities, and gracious service are what guests will find on their perfect vacation.

Victoria House Resort & Spa, Belize, an intimate and luxurious property located on the Ambergris Caye island of Belize, is pleased to debut two new guest offerings – the Petite Escape and the Blissfully Belize Packages to inspire maximum relaxation or thrill-seeking. Guests of the oceanside property can enjoy a 3-to-7-night getaway curated to provide romance, relaxation, fun, and adventure. With luxurious accommodations, world class amenities, and gracious service, Victoria House Resort & Spa is the perfect setting to reconnect with loved ones and make memories.

“Victoria House is a tranquil environment where guests can enjoy total relaxation as well as a host of exciting adventures,” said Janet Woollam, general manager of Victoria House Resort & Spa. “With the Petite Escape Package or the Blissfully Belize Package, guests have a wealth of choices and can take advantage of the resort’s notable amenities while also having the chance to explore the beautiful island and experience its unique culture at their pace on their very own golf cart.”

The Petite Escape Package includes:

• Luxury accommodations in either a Casita or Palmetto room

• Full breakfast daily

• A bottle of Prosecco upon arrival and a welcome “Belizean Colada” cocktail

• One day golf cart rental (including gas and insurance)

The Blissfully Belize Package includes:

• Luxury accommodations in either a Casita or Palmetto room

• Signature Relaxation Massage one hour treatment for two at the spa (valued at $220)

• $150 credit to use on-site dive shop

• A bottle of Prosecco and a welcome “Belizean Colada” cocktail

• One day golf cart rental including gas

• Unlimited use of bicycles, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and snorkel gear

• Full Breakfast Daily

Victoria House Resort & Spa is known for its relaxing “island vibe” and barefoot elegance throughout the resort. The property features various accommodations such as quintessential tropical Casitas, standalone villas with private pools, ocean view villas, or elegantly decorated rooms in a two-story colonial style building. Victoria House Resort & Spa is also proud to feature a full-service spa and fitness facility as well as three distinct culinary establishments for every occasion.

Perched at the edge of one of the most stunning natural wonders of the world, the Belize Barrier Reef, Victoria House offers a variety of breathtaking adventures. Guests can relax at the refreshing on-site pools and private beaches, or participate in adventurous activities such as bicycling, kayaking or paddle boarding. The experienced and veteran teams at Victoria House and PADI-certified Fantasea Dive Shop located on the property’s pier, can arrange a multitude of activities for guests such as diving, snorkeling, fishing, and caving. Fantasea Dive Shop also offers gear rentals and certifications.

The island is easily accessible via a 15-minute commuter flight from Belize city, just 35 miles away. Exploring nearby ancient Mayan temples, zip-lining over jungle canopies teeming with Black Howler Monkeys, partaking in a rainforest expedition, or a diving trip to the World Heritage coral reef are all possibilities on Ambergris Caye and can be coordinated through the resort’s concierge team. Both packages are available now through December 20, 2021. Further details and how to book can be found here.

Additionally, for the health and wellbeing of the resort’s guests, all staff have been fully trained on the importance of upholding the highest levels of sanitation and safety protocols while delivering a professional and welcoming guest experience. The resort has positioned hand sanitizing stations throughout the property, deployed UVC Handheld Disinfectant Units for cleaning guest rooms, public spaces, and food and beverage areas, and utilizes other proven safe cleaning products, such as Aqueous Ozone for water purification and A/B Cold Fogging for proper sterilization of large areas.

About Victoria House Resort & Spa

Located in Belize on Ambergris Caye, the largest of the offshore Belizean Islands, Victoria House is just two miles south of picturesque San Pedro Town. The resort offers a taste of barefoot elegance that keeps guests coming back for more, with 42 guest rooms ranging in style from thatch roof casitas to beachfront villas with private pools, plantation-style rooms, and ocean view villas. The Palmilla Restaurant and Admiral Nelson’s Bar are renowned for fine food and drink complimented by extraordinary, personalized service. Attention to detail by staff and management alike has won accolades from international media and awards from prestigious organizations such as Conde Nast Traveler, Conde Nast Johansens. For more information, please visit here.