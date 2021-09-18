Private Resort Donates $2 million in Caribbean and Asia

Each country will receive a donation of $500,000 which is fully funded by ÀNI Private Resorts, and the Tim Reynolds Foundation. The initiative is to expand Computer Science education and improve educational facilities, such as upgrading libraries, and classrooms in countries where there is an ÀNI Private Resorts. This further reinforces the company’s commitment to assisting with education and supporting local communities.

Construction to develop brand-new computer labs in both Anguilla and Sri Lanka will start later this year, followed by a new elementary school in the town of Rio San Juan. ÀNI Private Resorts is currently communicating with Thai educators to determine where the $500,000 will be most beneficial. Tim Reynolds and ÀNI are delighted to be able to provide local communities with refreshed and modern facilities to benefit them now and for future generations.

Tim Reynolds, the founder/owner of ÀNI Private Resorts, is a philanthropist with a strong commitment to improving arts and education facilities around the world. He has also made substantial contributions to medical research and facilities – himself a survivor of severe spinal cord injuries. Tim launched the fully non-profit ÀNI Art Academies in Thailand, Anguilla, Sri Lanka, the US, and the Dominican Republic to help aspiring artists achieve their art-based dreams through a completely free, comprehensive drawing and painting curriculum. In combination with the education program, the academies help students market and sell their works around the world through gallery exhibitions, and online through the resort’s website: ÀNI Art Gallery. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of all artworks go directly to the artists.

Reynolds proudly displays the artwork from the students at his resorts and guests can purchase original artwork as a memento of their stay at the local academies.

“The selection and quality of artwork from the students at all six of the ÀNI Art Academies are quite remarkable. We will continue to graduate great artists through the Academies for decades and are excited by the new facilities being built to expand our educational initiatives within local communities,” noted Reynolds.

“ÀNI is committed to elevating the communities we share with locals and by delivering computers and developing computer science facilities, students will have the ability to learn and make a good living without having to leave their communities,” concluded Tim Reynolds.