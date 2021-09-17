Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Breaking US News Business Travel Culture Education Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Human Rights LGBTQ Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Honeymoons Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

LGBTQ+ tourism leaders convene in Atlanta for ‘family reunion’

by Harry Johnson
The IGLTA Global Convention was an extremely welcome return to some degree of normalcy for the attendees, who shared with one another their inspiring stories of professional endurance, as well as their bold ideas for innovation, safety and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ tourism sector.

  • 37th IGLTA Global Convention was a resounding success, with more than 400 LGBTQ+ and allied travel professionals representing 27 countries coming together in Atlanta.
  • There were a Buyer/Supplier Marketplace, several days of education, inspiration and networking, and the IGLTA Foundation fundraiser, Voyage. 
  • Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test were required for admission to all IGLTA convention events.

The 37th IGLTA Global Convention was a resounding success, with more than 400 LGBTQ+ and allied travel professionals representing 27 countries coming together in Atlanta for a Buyer/Supplier Marketplace, several days of education, inspiration and networking, and the IGLTA Foundation fundraiser, Voyage. 

Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test were required for admission to all IGLTA convention events in Atlanta, and the result was an extremely welcome return to some degree of normalcy for the attendees, who shared with one another their inspiring stories of professional endurance, as well as their bold ideas for innovation, safety and inclusion within the LGBTQ+ tourism sector.

IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella

“We always say the IGLTA global network feels like family, because the business connections become so personal over the years,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “But this reunion was truly special after 18 months apart. You could feel the passion for LGBTQ+ tourism in every session, and it energized every business meeting on site. We’re so proud to lead the way in the rebuilding of our industry.”

Among the many highlights:

  • The opening party at the Georgia Aquarium, where the guests socialized as whale sharks, rays and sea turtles glided behind them in a 6.3 million-gallon (23.8 million-liter) tank.
  • The IGLTA Foundation Think Tank at King & Spalding that united leaders from all sectors of the tourism industry and LGBTQ+ organizations; the discussion focused on the intersection of LGBTQ+ tourism with overall equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and how to come back as a stronger, more welcoming industry. A session report is forthcoming.
