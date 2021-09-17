Airlines Airport Associations News Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Qatar News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Rebuilding Responsible Sustainability News Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Qatar Airways new member of ICAO Global Sustainable Aviation Coalition

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

  • Qatar Airways announces its participation in the Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
  • Qatar Airways reaffirms its commitment to aviation decarbonization and promoting sustainable air transport.
  • The ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation is a forum through which stakeholders can develop new ideas.

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce its participation on the Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), becoming the first airline in the Middle East to join the global coalition, reaffirming its commitment to work together with the relevant industry stakeholders, such as manufacturers, academia, governments and non-government organizations towards aviation decarbonization and promoting sustainable air transport.

The ICAO Global Coalition promotes sustainable international aviation, acting as a forum through which stakeholders can develop new ideas and accelerate innovative solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the source. It also aims to provide input into the development and implementation of a basket of measures and the exploration of a long-term environmental objective related to international aviation.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “It is innovation that will drive the industry forward for a sustainable future. I strongly believe that the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation will allow industry-leading partners to pursue collaborative creation and drive innovation together. Qatar Airways is looking forward to being a strategic collaborator in the coalition. We expect to work together with other members in developing ideas and strategies to facilitate a further acceleration of innovative green technologies, taking us a step closer towards net zero emissions.”

The coalition includes stakeholders working on a broad array of topics related to sustainable aviation, including sustainable aviation fuels, infrastructure, operations, and technology, and it looks for trendsetters when identifying new potential members.

Its focus areas include, raising awareness of the continuing progress made towards in-sector CO2 emissions reduction from international aviation, building on existing leaderships and champions, as well as strengthening current partnerships and innovations.

Qatar Airways will to be able to share its past and ongoing measures and initiatives to tackle CO2 emissions, and provide valuable insights to all stakeholders, in order to contribute to the work led by ICAO. At the same time, we hope to inspire other industry partners to take a participative role towards our shared climate change goals.  

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

