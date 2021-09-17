Breaking International News Breaking Seychelles News Government News People

Another court Victory in Seychelles by Alain St. Ange

Seychelles Court Case
Written by editor

Alain St.Ange, one of the three candidates for the Seychelles 2020 presidential election was targeted by outspoken political activists Alexander Pierre just ahead of the 2020 elections. The defamatory posts to discredit the tourism personality who had entered the presidential race in a bid to offer Seychelles a way out of its economic challenges was made ‘in bad faith, was malicious and false and that no reasonable excuse exists for the publication’ said Alexander Pierre in his apology tendered to the Seychelles Supreme Court.

  • Alain St.Ange in Seychelles wins defamation case against Alexander Pierre for Presidential Election posts.
  • On Friday 3rd September Alexander Pierre admitted liability and submitted to judgement and accepted to reimburse Mr St.Ange his court fees and legal fees over and above an apology letter in which he admits regret for his posts made in October 2019 saying they were made in bad faith, and that they were malicious and defamatory. 
  • Mr Alexander Pierre went on to state in his apology document submitted to Judge Gustave Dodin on trial day that “I share the outrage and disgust expressed by Mr St.Ange. I admit that it was utterly wrong and insensitive on my part to publish it”. 

It is lawyer Frank Elizabeth who appeared for Alain St.Ange and Basil Hoareau for Alexander Pierre.

Frank Elizabeth, the lawyer for Alain St.Ange said to the gathered press outside the Seychelles Supreme Court that the allegations had impacted on the election performance of St.Ange which is why a judgement and apology was being sought in court.

Alain St.Ange who won consequential damages only weeks ago against the Government of Seychelles in the Court of Appeal for the withdrawal by former President Danny Faure of his endorsement letter that was a requirement for the 2017 UNWTO elections for the post of Secretary General said after this latest legal victory that it was important to turn to the Judiciary when all else fails. “The Judiciary remains the guardian of all our rights” said St.Ange before adding that turning to them must remain the course of action when one is aggrieved and feeling that they have been unfairly treated.

Alain St.Ange was an elected Member of the Seychelles Legislature for two mandates before being appointed a Government Minister. He is now a Tourism Consultant and one who is called on often to address Tourism Conferences where he continues to be at ease to speak off the cuff and from the heart.

Photo caption:- Frank Elizabeth and his client Alain St.Ange and Alexander Pierre and his lawyer Basil Hoareau addressing the gathered press at the Court House

