Rajasthan Makes Bad Behavior with Tourists a Crime

16 mins ago
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
Rajasthan and tourist crime
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

Already a tourist-rich state, Rajasthan in India has taken a step which holds much promise to improve and enhance the tourist experience, both for the domestic and international traveler.

  1. New legislation could go a long way in protecting tourists from harassment and bad experiences while on vacation in Rajasthan.
  2. Misbehavior towards tourists will now be seen as a cognizable offense, a crime.
  3. If a person repeats this type of behavior, the offender will then be taken into custody without the possibility of bail.

The northern state, which gets visitors from within the country as well as from abroad, has come up with legislation that could go a long way in protecting tourists from harassment and bad experiences while on vacation.

Any misbehavior towards tourists will now be seen as a cognizable offense, and if this type of behavior is repeated, the offender will be taken into custody without the possibility of bail.

To achieve this, an amendment has been made and section 27A was introduced in the Rajasthan Tourism Trade, Facilitation and Regulation Act 2010. This was passed by voice vote in the state Assembly. Industry leaders say they will be watching with interest how this measure is implemented on the ground.

Section 13 of the Regulation Act 2010 Act deals with “prohibition of certain acts and activities in the tourist places, areas, and destinations,” which prohibits touting, begging and hawking articles for sale in or around any tourist places.

While the state gets many tourists from far and near to see the many natural attractions and monuments, there are often complaints that touts and vendors cheat them, leaving a poor impression and experience. In particular, there has been increased incidences of female crime causing foreign tourists to take vacations elsewhere.

Rajasthan has been a pioneer in tourism with a rich cultural and natural attractions as well as performing arts and crafts. In recent years, however, states like Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Goa have come up with more innovative ideas and plans to lure tourists.

The forts and palaces of the princely state which has heritage properties as well, have no equal, but that will not matter if the state has also gotten a bad name because some black sheep are tarnishing the image of the state.

How far the new measure goes to curb malpractices is yet to be seen.

About the author

Anil Mathur - eTN India

