African Tourism Board Breaking Indonesia News Breaking International News Breaking Seychelles News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry Meeting Industry News Meetings News Sustainability News Tourism Tourism Talk Travel Destination Update WTN

Global Tourism Forum Hears of the Need for Visibility in the New Normal

29 mins ago
by Alain St.Ange
Add Comment
4 min read
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Global Tourism Forum
Written by Alain St.Ange

The virtual Global Tourism Forum (GTF) concluded today, September 16, 2021, in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event brought together sector leaders from around the world to exchange ideas on the current state of affairs in tourism and hospitality.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The African Tourism Board president, Alain St. Angle emphasized at the Global Tourism Forum in Jakarta, that tourism needs political support as that remains key for the industry’s success.
  2. He said the Indonesian Government has many tourism potentials and the country must use everything at its disposal to increase visibility.
  3. St. Ange pointed out that in the new post COVID normal, it is important to appreciate that every tourism destination would be fishing from the same lake.

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine Minister and now President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) and a founding member of the World Travel Network (WTN), yesterday addressed the Global Tourism Forum that was being held in Jakarta in Indonesia.

The St.Ange address, as part of a discussion panel, was much awaited in Africa as he was known to have been championing the increasing of trade and tourism ties between Africa and the ASEAN Block. Alain St.Ange, a Tourism Consultant who was based in Indonesia for a while, has been working through FORSEAA (Forum of Small Medium Economic AFRICA ASEAN) to push trade and tourism to Africa from the ASEAN Countries.

St.Ange, a board member also for the recently launched World Tourism Network is working to increase the visibility of tourism destinations and to give a long-overdue voice to small- and medium-size travel and tourism businesses right around the world which was not surprising to hear of the interest from the continent about his address.

St.Ange started by emphasizing that tourism needs political support as that remains key for the industry’s success as he congratulated the Vice President and the Tourism Minister for both being present at this edition of the World Tourism Forum. He went on to push as he reminded the Indonesian Government of the many tourism potentials Indonesia has been blessed with, but he said “such potentials and investments in developing them would be wasted if Indonesia does not use everything at its disposal to increase the visibility of the country.”

Alain St.Ange also pointed out that in the new normal and as post-COVID is being discussed, it was important to appreciate that every tourism destination would be fishing from the same lake for their discerning visitors and that the most innovative and prepared destination would be better placed to embrace post-COVID trade.

St.Angespoke about niche markets from the traditional one to agro-tourism, religious tourism, sports tourism, halal tourism, etc., saying that every stone must be turned in the search for new tourism markets.

He spent time elaborating on the need to set the course for the country and to then deliver on a price matching service, bearing in mind that the country is the destination and that the country needed to be prepared before someone from the panel reinforced that “walk the talk” was now more important than ever.

The former Minister pointed out the importance of joining forces with neighbors and friends and cited Africa and the African Tourism Board as the example of a continent needing its tourism industry and going all out to make it work.

The Global Tourism Forum 2021 saw the Vice Presidents of Indonesia and former Prime Minister of the UK as well as Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former Secretary-General of the UNWTO, and the current and former Tourism Minister of Indonesia all listed alongside the President of the Global Tourism Forum.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel.

He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel. After one year of

After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization.

In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation.

At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange.

St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style.

His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body.

African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor.

As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart.

In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere.

St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada”

Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit.

Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment