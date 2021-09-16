Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Spain News Breaking Travel News Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Spanish Canary Islands are bracing for looming volcanic eruption

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Spanish Canary Islands are bracing for looming volcanic eruption
Spanish Canary Islands are bracing for looming volcanic eruption
Written by Harry Johnson

“We cannot make a short-term forecast, but everything indicates that it will evolve into earthquakes of larger magnitudes that will be more intense and felt by the population,” the director of the IGN in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Earthquake swarm of 4,222 tremors detected near the Tenegula volcano on the island of La Palma.
  • The Canary Islands officials issued a yellow alert – the second in a four-level system.
  • Spain’s National Geographic Institute has warned that more intense earthquakes are expected in the coming days.

The regional government officials in the Spanish Canary Islands have issued a warning of a possible looming volcanic eruption, after Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) detected an ‘earthquake swarm’ of 4,222 tremors near the Teneguía volcano on the island of La Palma.

Teneguía volcano on the island of La Palma.

The Canary Islands officials issued a yellow alert on Tuesday – the second in a four-level system, warning of a potential earthquake.

Today, the assessment has been updated to state that, while the officials do not believe an immediate eruption is about to occur, the situation could change quickly.

IGN has also warned that “more intense earthquakes” expected “in the coming days.”

“We cannot make a short-term forecast, but everything indicates that it will evolve into earthquakes of larger magnitudes that will be more intense and felt by the population,” the director of the IGN in the Canary Islands, María José Blanco, said.

As of Thursday, 11 million cubic meters (388 million cubic feet) of magma have been “injected” into the interior of the Cumbre Vieja National Park near the Teneguía volcano, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, causing the ground to rise by 6cm (2in) at its peak.

The volcano last erupted in 1971, causing damage to properties and the nearby beach, and killing one fisherman, though densely populated areas and surrounding tourist sites were not affected. After the previous eruption, seismic activity calmed down, resuming in 2017, with recent days seeing an increase in tremors.

Other parts of the Canary Islands are also home to active volcanoes, including Tenerife’s Teide, which hasn’t erupted since 1909, and Lanzarote’s Timanfaya, which last blew in the 19th century.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment