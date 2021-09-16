Breaking International News Breaking Seychelles News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Tourism Tourism Talk

Seychelles to Share Climate Insights at COP Gathering

20 mins ago
by Alain St.Ange
Steen G. Hansen and his collection of environmental books on Seychelles Climate
Written by Alain St.Ange

COP will bring many influential personalities together to discuss what needs to be done with climate change, and Steen N. Hansen is saying, start by knowing what exists, and then protect what has been seen to exist. Mr. Hansen’s dedication for nature and nature management is fueled by the fact that the global environment is under pressure like never before.

  1. The environment is high now on everyone’s agenda as climate change is making itself felt in the four corners of the globe.
  2. The Seychelles is gearing itself for sensitizing the world on safeguarding what the islands have been blessed with in a hope that everyone follows suit.
  3. Hansen has written a number of discussion papers, views, and feature articles about nature, and nature management.

A full series of books all based on what Seychelles has as unique treasures in the area of environment has been issued by Steen N. Hansen, a Dutch national living in Seychelles. He is being assisted by his Seychellois wife, Marie France, in pushing for recognition of their long and difficult task.

Hansen is a Danish national who was born in 1951. It was in 2015 that he moved to Seychelles and got married a year after to a Seychellois and was granted a permanent residency in the Republic of Seychelles in 2019.

Hansen holds a master’s in biology and a bachelor’s in geography and in geology as well (all from the University of Copenhagen) and in German language and culture (from the University of Odense, Denmark). Prior to his arrival in Seychelles, Mr. Hansen served as a consultant biologist and as a senior lecturer at the college level. He was particularly interested in environmental conservation and has written a number of discussion papers, views, and feature articles about nature, nature management, and even of genetic manipulated foods items.

In the Seychelles, he continued his passion for nature and nature management by writing the first illustrated and comprehensive Flora of the Seychelles from 2016 (725 pages) plus a number of smaller and easy-to-read books featuring nature treasures in the Seychelles of which can be mentioned Striking Plants of Aride Island (2016); Vallée de Mai – a Primeval Palm Forest, a Nature Reserve and a UNESCO Heritage Site (2017); Striking Nature of Curieuse Island (2017); The National Botanical Garden of Seychelles (2018); The Tea Factory, its Nature Trail and Morne Blanc (2018); Le Jardin du Roi Spice Garden (2018); The National Biodiversity Centre of Seychelles (2019); and latest Le Ravin de Fond Ferdinand – a Special Reserve on Praslin (2021) where he focuses on nature management and conservation efforts next to presenting a selection of plants and animals.

Frighteningly, 3 plant or animal species are becoming extinct every hour around the clock, for which reason “we are on the edge to be the first species to be able to document our own eradication if no action is taken now” (Dr. Christiana Pasca Palmer, UN Executive for Biodiversity). And the only way out, following Mr. Hansen, is to sensitize the public and thus the grassroots as much as possible by getting to know about our precious world and its critical state by self-examination, and to which Mr. Hansen’s work – with his own words – is just a small and humble contribution.

About the author

Alain St.Ange

Alain St Ange has been working in the tourism business since 2009. He was appointed as the Director of Marketing for Seychelles by President and Minister of Tourism James Michel.

After one year of service, he was promoted to the position of CEO of the Seychelles Tourism Board.

In 2012 the Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands regional Organization was formed and St Ange was appointed as the first president of the organization.

In a 2012 cabinet re-shuffle, St Ange was appointed as Minister of Tourism and Culture which he resigned on 28 December 2016 in order to pursue a candidacy as Secretary General of the World Tourism Organisation.

At the UNWTO General Assembly in Chengdu in China, a person who was being sought after for the “Speakers Circuit” for tourism and sustainable development was Alain St.Ange.

St.Ange is the former Seychelles Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine who left office in December last year to run for the position of Secretary General of the UNWTO. When his candidature or document of endorsement was withdrawn by his country just a day before the elections in Madrid, Alain St.Ange showed his greatness as a speaker when he addressed the UNWTO gathering with grace, passion, and style.

His moving speech was recorded as the one on the best marking speeches at this UN international body.

African countries often remember his Uganda address for the East Africa Tourism Platform when he was a guest of honor.

As former Tourism Minister, St.Ange was a regular and popular speaker and was often seen addressing forums and conferences on behalf of his country. His ability to speak ‘off the cuff’ was always seen as a rare ability. He often said he speaks from the heart.

In Seychelles he is remembered for a marking address at the official opening of the island’s Carnaval International de Victoria when he reiterated the words of John Lennon famous song… ” you may say I am a dreamer, but I am not the only one. One day you will all join us and the world will be better as one”. The world press contingent gathered in Seychelles on the day ran with the words by St.Ange which made headlines everywhere.

St.Ange delivered the keynote address for the “Tourism & Business Conference in Canada”

Seychelles is a good example for sustainable tourism. This is therefore not surprising to see Alain St.Ange being sought after as a speaker on the international circuit.

Member of Travelmarketingnetwork.

