Texas shuts down border crossing points to stop migrant surge

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, issued a statement today announcing closure of state’s six border crossing points, “to stop these (illegal migrant) caravans from overrunning our state.”

“The sheer negligence of the Biden administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling,” Abbott, a Republican, said in a statement.

“I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state.”

At the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, more than 8,000 migrants have crossed into the US and are currently waiting to be apprehended by US Border Patrol officers, according to Thursday reports.

The crowd doubled in size from 4,000 to 8,000 since Wednesday, with a law enforcement source saying that many were Haitians.

The scale of the crowd, has reportedly overwhelmed Border Patrol, which, according to Abbott, asked the State of Texas to step in and close the crossings.

Del Rio is just one of three dozen such crossing points along the Texas-Mexico border.

Migrants arriving at these crossings can either claim asylum or present themselves to Border Patrol to be arrested and then released into the US, with this Obama-era ‘catch and release’ policy reinstated by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Additionally, the Biden administration has suspended Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, which required all incoming migrants to make their asylum or entry claims from Mexico and wait there until these claims were processed.

Biden has also modified Trump’s policy of turning back all border crossers during the COVID-19 pandemic, carving out an exception for under-18s, leading to a surge in unaccompanied minors making the trip from Central America to the US.

However, according to Customs and Border Protection data, the vast majority of border crossers in 2021 are single adults.

US Customs and Border Protection announced yesterday that its agents encountered 208,887 illegal migrants in August, an increase of more than 300% since August 2020. Every month this year so far has seen record numbers of encounters compared to the same months in 2020, 2019 and 2018, and 1.1 million people have illegally crossed the border in 2021 so far.

Shortly after his announcement, Governor Abbott released another statement saying that the Biden administration had ordered the Texas crossings to remain open.

Abbott said that Department of Public Safety and National Guard personnel would nevertheless remain on the scene to deter crossings.