Visit Carlsbad announces New Chief Executive Officer

Destination marketing organization for the City of Carlsbad, California names new CEO.

Kim Sidoriak was Chief Marketing Officer for Santa Monica Travel & Tourism prior to taking over Visit Carlsbad.

Visit Carlsbad aims to elevate Carlsbad as one of the premier tourism destinations in Southern California.

Visit Carlsbad, the destination marketing organization for the City of Carlsbad, has announced the appointment of its new President & CEO, Kim Sidoriak.

Prior to joining the Visit Carlsbad team, Kim was Chief Marketing Officer for Santa Monica Travel & Tourism where she was responsible for strategy, tactics and programs that strengthened interest, demand and recognition of Santa Monica.

With this move, Kim will work with the Visit Carlsbad team and key stakeholders to elevate Carlsbad as one of the premier tourism destinations in Southern California.

At Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, Kim’s contributions included overhauling Santa Monica’s destination brand identity and launching the organization’s 5-year strategic plan. She is also a member of the Visit California Brand and Content Committee and earned the Certified Destination Management Executive credential from Destinations International.

The move to Carlsbad, brings Kim closer to family and Kim plans to be a long-term member of the local community and San Diego North County area. “I’m thrilled to be closer to extended family, and very much looking forward to becoming an active member of the vibrant Carlsbad community,” says Sidoriak, who has also held roles in marketing communications for Hilton Hotels Corporation and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising.

In her new role as President & CEO of Visit Carlsbad, Kim is looking forward to partnering with the community and local businesses to better promote the destination and to integrate the Visit Carlsbad persona with the city and the individual businesses. She plans to elevate the destination on a national level and increase visibility within key markets, while utilizing data research to make informed decisions on the scope and deliverables of the organization.

“Kim brings the perfect blend of experience, initiative and personality to lead the charge of the destination organization in this next chapter of growth,” says Troy Wood, Chair of the Board for Visit Carlsbad. “Kim’s passion, drive and ability to work for the betterment of the city will help elevate the organization and the city together.”

Kim received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from University of Southern California and her biggest passion is traveling the world to learn about different cultures.