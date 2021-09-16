New flights from Ontario to Austin on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines announces new flights from Ontario International Airport to Austin, Texas.

Southwest Airlines will offer daily Ontario, California to Austin, Texas flights starting March 10, 2022.

Southwest announcement is a welcome news for the Southern California gateway and the Inland Empire.

The announcement from Southwest Airlines that the low-cost carrier will fly daily nonstop from Ontario International Airport (ONT) to Austin (AUS) starting in March 2022 is welcome news for the Southern California gateway and the Inland Empire.

Southwest Airlines will offer flights between ONT and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport daily on the following schedule effective March 10, 2022.

Flt # Origin Destination Departure Arrival Frequency Aircraft 1204 ONT AUS 10:55 a.m. 3:35 p.m. Mon – Fri &



Sun 737-700 474 ONT AUS 9:50 a.m. 2:30 p.m. Sat 737-700 1739 AUS ONT 4:35 p.m. 5:55 p.m. Mon – Fri &



Sun 737-700 257 AUS ONT 2:55 p.m. 4:10 p.m. Sat 737-700 The new flights are available for booking immediately

“The addition of the Texas state capital to our route map is welcomed news and further indication of confidence by ONT’s largest air carrier,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners. “It is also another sign that ONT’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is well underway and gaining momentum.”

Announcement of the new Southwest flights comes as ONT continues to experience an impressive pandemic recovery. In August, ONT reported passenger traffic was within 7% of pre-COVID levels.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan.

Southwest Airlines Co., typically referred to as Southwest, is one of the major airlines of the United States and the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline. It is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and has scheduled service to 121 destinations in the United States and ten additional countries.