Lufthansa Group announces new Air Dolomiti CEO

One of Lufthansa CityLine’s two managing directors will become CEO of Air Dolomiti in January 2022.

Steffen Harbarth will succeed Jorg Eberhart, who has been aoopinted “Head of Strategy & Organizational Development” at the Lufthansa Group.

Steffen Harbarth has been a member of Lufthansa CityLine’s Executive Board since January 1, 2019.

Steffen Harbarth, one of Lufthansa CityLine’s two managing directors, will become CEO of Air Dolomiti on 1 January 2022.

He succeeds Jörg Eberhart, who has recently been appointed “Head of Strategy & Organizational Development” at the Lufthansa Group as of 1 October 2021. Captain Alberto Casamatti, Director General Operations & Accountable Manager, will be interim CEO at the Italian carrier Air Dolomiti until Steffen Harbarth starts his new role next year.

Ola Hansson, Lufthansa Chief Operating Officer and responsible for the airline’s investment in Air Dolomiti, says: “I am very pleased Steffen Harbarth will be our new Air Dolomiti CEO. As one of Lufthansa Group‘s strategically important markets, Italy and the further development of Air Dolomiti is of major importance. Steffen Harbarth is the perfect choice for this new challenge given his considerable experience in commercial airline management and as Managing Director responsible for operational processes and Accountable Manager at Lufthansa CityLine.”

Since 1 January 2019, Steffen Harbarth is a member of Lufthansa CityLine’s Executive Board. Prior to this, Steffen Harbarth held several management positions within the Lufthansa Group. For example, at Lufthansa’s Munich hub he was responsible for the commercial management and marketing processes of Lufthansa Hub Airlines, that followed his position as Vice President Sales of Lufthansa Group Airlines in Asia-Pacific.

Air Dolomiti S.p.A. is an Italian regional airline with its head office in Dossobuono, Villafranca di Verona, Italy, operating base at Verona Villafranca Airport and focus cities at Munich Airport and Frankfurt Airport in Germany. Air Dolomiti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa.

The Lufthansa Group (legally Deutsche Lufthansa AG, commonly shortened to Lufthansa) is the largest German airline which, when combined with its subsidiaries, is the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passengers carried.

Lufthansa Group includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Eurowings and Lufthansa’s “regional partners” are also group members. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the company is partly state-owned as of July 2020.