Russia threatens Google and Apple over the ‘illegal anti-Russian activities’

Russian Senate Commission wants to talk to Apple and Google about ‘illegal’ activities

Participation in meeting would allow Apple and Google to ‘understand the essence of Russia’s claims,’ said Senator Klimov.

There are ‘serious examples of violation of Russian law’ by US tech giants, claims Klimov.

The officials from Google and Apple have been invited to meet with the Russian Federation Council’s Interim Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in the country’s Internal Affairs to discuss ‘serious examples of violations of Russia’s law by global online companies mainly located in the US’.

“We have invited the official representatives of Google and Apple to tomorrow’s (September 16) meeting of the commission. The Russian side has many questions to ask. We expect that by 10 a.m. (on September 16) they will provide an answer,” the Chairman of the commission, Senator Andrei Klimov said.

According to Senator Klimov, the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Central Election Commission, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies, and Mass Communications were also invited to the meeting.

Klimov said that as in previous years, “foreign opponents and centers that specialize in anti-Russian activities were very actively trying to use this time [before the elections] in order to promote people, for whom they had staked on,” including by using the latest computer technology.

“In this regard, there are serious examples of violations of Russia’s law by global online companies mainly located in the US,” the head of the commission said.

According to Klimov, Google and Apple’s participation in the meeting of the commission will allow them to “understand the essence of the Russian claims.” Another meeting of the commission, the senator said, is going to take place after the country’s parliamentary elections, on September 21.