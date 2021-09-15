Foreigners kidnapped by gunmen from Mexican hotel rescued by police

A group of foreigners abducted from hotel in northern Mexico.

Mexican police later finds the victims alive and abandoned by captors.

22 Haitians and Cubans could be asylum seekers or migrants.

A group of 16 Mexicans and 22 Haitians and Cubans had been rescued after they were kidnapped from the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala, in Mexico’s northern state of San Luis Potosi.

The state’s chief prosecutor announced that the victims were found alive by the state police on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their abductors.

According to Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera, the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreign citizens, among them three children and a pregnant woman.

It was not immediately clear whether the foreigners were asylum seekers or migrants.

Initial reports suggested some abductees were Venezuelans.

Mexican immigration authorities were checking their status in Mexico as police officials worked to find the motivation behind the kidnapping.

The abduction took place at Matehuala hotel early Tuesday.

Prosecutors said three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn at the Hotel Sol y Luna and abducted the guests.

Some of the victims’ identification documents were found inside rooms. The abductors apparently also took the hotel’s guest log.

The abductees were later found by National Guard and police officers on a road outside Matehuala after a caller said a group of people were asking for help on the road.