Important Line-up Opens Global Tourism Forum in Jakarta

Leaders Summit Asia is an international event in the field of tourism and hospitality. The Summit aims to facilitate quality tourism research to share achievements and exchange ideas between governments and the business world. Global Tourism Forum is an initiative of London-based World Tourism Forum Institute.

The Leaders Summit Asia will run today and tomorrow, September 15-16, 2021. It is an international collaboration platform focused on addressing the challenges for the travel industry. Combining the joint efforts of government agencies, industry stakeholders and academia, GTF strives to achieve sustainable development models for emerging travel markets, as well as devising strategies to ensure tourism growth.

It was the Vice President of Indonesia, H.E. Prof. Ma’ruf Amin, who personally opened the Summit at the Raffles Hotel in Jakarta after welcoming addresses by Dr. Sapta Nirwandar, the Chairman of Indonesia Tourism; Mr. Balut Bagci, the President of the World Tourism Forum Institute; and Dr. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, the former UNWTO Secretary-General and now Secretary-General of the World Tourism Forum Institute & Patron of the African Tourism Board, also addressed the opening ceremony.

The impressive lineup of speakers include the Vice President of Turkey, H.E. Fuat Oktay; H.E. Dato Dato Lim Jock Hoi, the Secretary General of ASEAN; H.E. Mr. Tony Blair, former PM of the UK; Alain St.Ange, former Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports & Marine of the Seychelles and now President of the African Tourism Board & Secretary-General of FORSEAA, among many other distinguished speakers. An ASEAN Tourism Ministers lineup will also be holding a special discussion session.

The 2021 Tourism Personality named by Global Tourism Forum was the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Global Tourism Forum also plays a leading role in attracting foreign direct investment to the target country, by working to identify business opportunities, promoting strategic events and lending support to foreign investors willing to allocate resources in target country.

Why Indonesia?

Tourism in Indonesia is a prime example of how to do things right. The tourism sector is an essential source of foreign currency for the country and an essential part of the economy.

Indonesia was listed as the 20th most attractive tourist destination globally and the 9th fastest-expanding globally in 2017. Many of the world’s most popular destinations saw a significant increase in 2018, with Denpasar, Jakarta, and Batam among the ten fastest-growing destinations, with 32.7, 29.2, and 23.3 percent year-over-year growth correspondingly. The tourist industry was the fourth biggest in terms of the volume of products and services exported.

Foreign visitor visits in Indonesia increased by 1.9% in 2019, up from 16.1 million in 2018. About 9.73 million foreign tourists came to Indonesia in 2015, spending an average of 7.5 nights in hotels and staying for an average of 7.5 days, for a total of about $1,142. That same year, overseas visitors to Indonesia spent about $152 per day or $152.22 per day on average. One of the five most significant tourist sources to Indonesia is Singapore, Malaysia, China, Australia, and Japan.

Indonesia was ranked 40th overall in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 with a Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index score of 4.3. Indonesia ranked 42nd out of 136 nations in the 2017 study with a score of 4.2. According to the study, Indonesia’s tourism industry has a price competitiveness ranking of third out of 141 nations.