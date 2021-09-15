African Tourism Board Breaking International News Breaking Nigeria News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Culture Education Entertainment Government News Human Rights News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Nigerian businesses, users condemn Twitter suspension in the country

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Nigeria dropped five spots, to 120, in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders, which described Nigeria as one of the “most dangerous and difficult” countries in West Africa for journalists.

  • Nigerian government is expected to unban Twitter ‘soon’.
  • Nigerian government Twitter ban widely condemned in the country.
  • Freedom of speech deteriorating rapidly in Nigeria.

After drawing backlash among social media users and human rights activists for violations of freedom of expression and hurting the ways of doing business in Nigeria, the government of Africa’s most populous nation said that it ‘expects’ to lift its ban on Twitter, announced in June, in a “few days”.

The announcement raised hopes among Twitter users eager to return to the social media platform three months after the suspension took effect.

Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed told a post-cabinet media briefing today that the country’s government was aware of the anxiety Twitter ban had created among Nigerians.

“If the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell you that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now,” Mohammed said, without giving a time frame.

When pressed further, Mohammed said authorities and Twitter officials had to “dot the I’s and cross the T’s” before reaching a final agreement.

“It’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that,” the minister said.

Nigerian government suspended Twitter in early June after the company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened regional secessionists, which the social media giant said violated its rules. The Nigerian attorney general further said those who defied the ban should be prosecuted.

In response, dozens of Nigerians and a local rights group filed a lawsuit at a regional court seeking to lift the government’s ban on Twitter, describing the decision to suspend the hugely popular social media platform’s operations as an attempt to silence criticism.

