The only Island Nation free of Coronavirus will remain closed

The Cook Islands will not reopen travel, what includes its main touris market New Zealand until there has been no community transmission of Covid-19 for 14 days and travellers over 12 have been fully vaccinated

Cook Islands borders have been closed to New Zealand and most other countries for more than three weeks since the first Delta case was first reported on August 16 in Auckland.

The Cook Islands is a nation in the South Pacific, with political links to New Zealand. Its 15 islands are scattered over a vast area. The largest island, Rarotonga, is home to rugged mountains and Avarua, the national capital. To the north, Aitutaki Island has a vast lagoon encircled by coral reefs and small, sandy islets. The country is renowned for its many snorkeling and scuba-diving sites.

The Cook Islands government closed off travel immediately, only allowing Kiwis in the Cook Islands to return.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Brown said that at some point in the future, all countries would have to live with Covid-19. However, that time wasn’t now for Cook Islanders, as they closely monitor New Zealand’s Delta outbreak and vaccination program.

The Cook Islands is one of the very few countries in the world that has managed to keep Covid-19 out.

In September Cook Islands made a promise to remain Coronafree.

Brown said to a New Zealand media: “While we acknowledge that at some point in the future all countries will need to learn to live with Covid-19, that time has not yet come.”

He made it very clear Cook Islands did not want an outbreak of COVID. He added, the impact on the Kingdom’s health resources as well as the economy would be devastating.

Brown said his government was doing everything possible to protect the health and wellbeing of Cook Islanders as well as the country’s economy.

More than 300 Cook Islanders stranded in New Zealand would have to wait until at least next Tuesday to find out if they could return home.

Brown said his government was looking at repatriation flights from Christchurch for those outside of Auckland in level 2 areas, but no dates had been set yet.

Those travelers would need to provide a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours before departure, complete a Cook Islands managed return application form and undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival into the nation’s capital city Rarotonga.

Brown said because of the risk of Covid-19, Cook Islanders in Auckland had to wait for a drop to level 2 or below before being allowed to catch a flight home.

His Cabinet would continue to review new information and advice from its health authorities when vaccination numbers increase in New Zealand.

The impact of the pandemic on Cook Islands tourism and its economy had been significant, and outbreaks in New Zealand have been disruptive to growth.

Funding of $15 million has been planned for additional support to Cook Islands businesses from the June budget.

Wage subsidies would continue for September and business grants, including sole trader grants, would be reinstated for October.

“We know that our tourism market is resilient and so too is our economy. We saw how fast tourism bounced back in May, and it will happen again”, said Brown to a New Zealand news wire.