Kiribati will challenge your view on life: Reopening for Tourism in January

Kiribati, officially the Republic of Kiribati, is an independent island nation in the central Pacific Ocean.

The permanent population is over 119,000, more than half of whom live on Tarawa atoll. The state comprises 32 atolls and one raised coral island, Banab

The Tourism Authority of Kiribati (TAK) has welcomed the announcement yesterday by te Beretitenti, His Excellency Taneti Maamau on his government’s decision to open Kiribati national borders from January 2022.

Kiribati is for travelers – those who have a passion for exploring and discovering, people who like an adventure off the tourist trail to places where few have been before, and people who want to understand a country – not just see it.

Kiribati announced in July, it would keep its borders closed.

Kiribati will challenge your view of how life should be and show you a less complicated way of living where family and community come first.

Situated in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, east Kiribati offers world-class fishing (both game and bone fishing) from Kiritimati Island. In the west is the Gilbert Group of islands, which offer amazing and unique cultural experiences.

The country’s capital of Tarawa has historic sites and artifacts where one of the bloodiest battles of World War II , the Battle of Tarawa.

If you are visiting as part of your work, we would encourage you to explore Kiribati to experience these delights – South Tarawa should not be the only Atoll you visit when you have 33 to choose from, even the nearby North Tarawa offers a very different perspective!

In his announcement, President Maamau urged the people of Kiribati who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccines to complete both their doses before the end year. He emphasized that unity and complying with restrictions and regulations is very important for the safety of all I-Kiribati.

The President called on old men and women organizations, church groups, youth groups, women organizations, Islands Councils, communities and fathers and mothers in every household to help encourage family members and friends get vaccinated against this deadly virus.

Through its Tourism Restart Program, TAK has developed the Kiribati Tourism & Hospitality Protocols for the New Normal and is currently undertaking COVID-19 safety protocol training for all accommodation providers.

Properties in South Tarawa, North Tarawa, Abaiang, Tab North and Tab South have completed their training whilst the rest of the accommodation and tourism service providers in other islands will receive their COVID-19 protocol training by November 2021. TAK CEO, Petero Manufolau confirmed that an industry-wide refresher training will be conducted in December 2021, prior to border reopening in January 2022.

As part of its restart program, TAK will also launch its Digital Marketing Strategy in September for implementation from October 2021, giving the Pacific Island destination 3 months to roll out its marketing campaigns and programs.

Travelers returning or visiting Kiribati for the first time in 2022 can expect an improved experience through the destination’s Mauri Mark program, a hotel assessment, and accreditation program, and the Mauri Way, a Kiribati National Tourism Customer Service program for all tourism service providers.

Details of Kiribati’s COVID-19 traveler requirements and protocols for the January 2022 international border reopening will be advised once it is available from the government.