Finnair announces new Europe, Asia and North America flights

53 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Finnair announced additional frequencies and new flights to Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Paris, St. Petersburg, Krakow, Gdansk, Madrid, Malaga and Barcelona.

  • Finnair continues to serve its key Asian destinations, flying daily to Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok, and offers multiple weekly frequencies to Singapore and Hong Kong.
  • Finnair will strengthen its North American services and will serve Chicago, previously a summer route, throughout the winter season.
  • Finnair’s European network will rapidly increase in frequencies throughout the winter, with double daily services to key European cities such as Amsterdam, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Frankfurt.

As the share of fully vaccinated people continues to increase and societies are opening, travel is picking up in several markets. Finnair is meeting the increased travel demand by adding frequencies and destinations in its network to Europe, Asia and North America for the upcoming winter season.

Finnair continues to serve its key Asian destinations, flying daily to Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok, and offers multiple weekly frequencies to Singapore and Hong Kong. Finnair’s Osaka service resumes in October, expanding Finnair’s presence back into the Japanese market, with Nagoya joining this route portfolio in February. Finnair will also start serving its Dubai connection with a wide-body aircraft.

Finnair will strengthen its North American services and will serve Chicago, previously a summer route, throughout the winter season. Finnair also serves New York daily from Helsinki and operates three weekly flights to Miami and Los Angeles respectively. In addition to serving North America from its Helsinki hub, Finnair will introduce direct routes to Los Angeles and New York from Stockholm, Sweden. Finnair will also introduce direct routes from Stockholm to Miami, Phuket and Bangkok, as previously announced. 

Finnair’s European network will rapidly increase in frequencies throughout the winter, with double daily services to key European cities such as Amsterdam, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Frankfurt, and three daily frequencies to London and Paris. Finnair also increases frequencies to St. Petersburg to support the traffic flows to Finnair’s North American destinations. 

Finnair also offers multiple frequencies daily to Scandinavian capitals, and Finnair will introduce Krakow and Gdansk for the winter season. Finnair will increase frequencies to the popular holiday destinations in Spain, serving Malaga, the Canary Islands, Madrid and Barcelona with multiple weekly frequencies.  Also the Finnish Lapland continues to attract winter travelers and Finnair offers four daily connections to Rovaniemi, Ivalo and Kittilä, and two daily services to Kuusamo, with smooth connections from Helsinki. 

”We are excited to be able to expand the breadth and depth of our network, enabling better connections for customers as travel continues to pick up”, says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

