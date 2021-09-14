Flights from Kazakhstan to the Maldives on Air Astana now

Air Astana announces direct flights from Almaty, Kazakhstan to Male in the Maldives.

Kazakhstan to the Maldives flights will resume on October 9, 2021.

Air Astana Maldives route will be serviced with Airbus A321LR and Boeing 767 aircraft.

Airbus A321LR and Boeing 767 aircraft will operate on the Almaty-Male route four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Air Astana previously operated flights to the Maldives from December 5, 2020 until May 24, 2021, prior to suspension due to government restrictions.

All passengers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, require a negative PCR test certificate in English to enter the Republic of Maldives.

Additionally, passengers need to complete a Traveler Health Declaration 24 hours prior to departure.

Visas will be issued free of charge upon arrival at Male Airport.

Upon returning to Kazakhstan, all passengers must have a negative PCR certificate, except those who have been fully vaccinated.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty.

Air Astana operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Almaty International Airport, formerly Alma-Ata Airport, is a major international airport 15 km northeast of Almaty, the largest city and commercial capital of Kazakhstan.

Almaty International Airport the busiest airport in Kazakhstan, accounting for half of country’s passenger traffic and 68% of cargo traffic.