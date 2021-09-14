Tourism Minister Saddened by Death of Jamaica Songbird

Karen became a household name in tourism and the wider Jamaica. She became synonymous with entertainment in tourism and was a go to performer for many events in the sector. Smith is a former president of the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union and received the Order of Distinction at the rank of Officer.

“The entire tourism sector mourns the passing of Karen Smith who brought a wonderful spark and professionalism to her performances. I offer my sincere condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues,” said Minister Bartlett. “Karen became a household name in tourism and the wider Jamaica with her bubbly persona and distinct voice,” added Minister Bartlett.

“I am truly proud to have been a friend of Karen, she certainly was the epitome of grace, charm and creativity. Her songs have not only charmed so many of us but have created a sense of solace to so many persons in various circumstances. She will also be remembered for the excellent leadership she provided to the music fraternity,” he expressed.

Smith is a former president of the Jamaica Federation of Musicians and Affiliates Union and was the recipient of the Order of Distinction at the rank of Officer.

“Karen became synonymous with entertainment in tourism and was a go to performer for many events in the sector. You knew that once Karen was booked, the performance would be seamless and engaging,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Known for songs including “Paradise,” “I Sought the Lord,” and “I Could Fall,” Smith was also one third of the group, Pakage, which included singers Gem Myers and Patricia Edwards.