Sandals Resorts Leading Travel with Vacation Assurance

Guests of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts can book worry-free with new flight protection, a free trip replacement for the unexpected, and more. The program takes the worry out of travel and assures guests their travel investment is safe. Current and new reservations made now through December 31, 2021, for travel until December 31, 2022, automatically receive Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no charge.

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, the new Sandals Vacation Assurance Program is designed to take the worry out of travel, giving guests certainty that their investment in an all-inclusive luxury vacation is safeguarded from interruptions outside of their control.

“We want to put the fun and joy of planning and anticipating a great vacation back into travel. While we recognize the real concerns that may weigh on our guests’ minds, we’re taking extraordinary measures to remove worry from the equation, so travelers can delight in the entire travel journey – from booking to departure,” said Stewart.

All current and new reservations made now through December 31, 2021, for travel until December 31, 2022, will automatically receive the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no charge.

Benefits of the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Program: