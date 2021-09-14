Breaking International News Breaking Jamaica News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News Resorts Tourism Travel Deals | Travel Tips Travel Destination Update

Sandals Resorts Leading Travel with Vacation Assurance

13 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
2 min read
2 min read
en English
Sandals Vacation Assurance
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Sandals Resorts International (SRI), the parent company of the Caribbean’s leading luxury all-inclusive resort brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts, announced the introduction of Sandals Vacation Assurance, the industry’s most comprehensive vacation protection program featuring an industry-first guarantee of a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruptions.

  1. Guests of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts can book worry-free with new flight protection, a free trip replacement for the unexpected, and more.
  2. The program takes the worry out of travel and assures guests their travel investment is safe.
  3. Current and new reservations made now through December 31, 2021, for travel until December 31, 2022, automatically receive Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no charge.

According to SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, the new Sandals Vacation Assurance Program is designed to take the worry out of travel, giving guests certainty that their investment in an all-inclusive luxury vacation is safeguarded from interruptions outside of their control.  

“We want to put the fun and joy of planning and anticipating a great vacation back into travel. While we recognize the real concerns that may weigh on our guests’ minds, we’re taking extraordinary measures to remove worry from the equation, so travelers can delight in the entire travel journey – from booking to departure,” said Stewart.

All current and new reservations made now through December 31, 2021, for travel until December 31, 2022, will automatically receive the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Protection at no charge.

Benefits of the Sandals and Beaches Vacation Assurance Program:

