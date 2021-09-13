Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking China News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News Rail Travel Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now Various News

All flights canceled, ports closed as Shanghai braces for Typhoon Chanthu

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

All flights will be canceled at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport after 11am Monday because of the weather, while all flights through the Hongqiao airport in the west of the city will also be scrapped after 3pm the same day, according to an announcement by the Shanghai Airport Authority Sunday night.

  • Container operations suspended at Shanghai port.
  • All flights canceled at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport.
  • Typhoon Chanthu is expected to hit Shanghai on Monday night.

In a statement issued today, Shanghai International Port Group announced that Shanghai’s container port has suspended container-related operations, as Typhoon Chanthu is expected to make landfall in the southern part of the city Monday night.

Ningbo Meidong Container Terminal Co. in neighboring Zhejiang province suspended some container operations from Friday, the company said on its wechat account yesterday.

Operations at major wharfs at the province’s Zhoushan port — home to some of China’s largest oil storage tanks and refineries — have been halted since Saturday afternoon.

The port shutdowns are likely to further delay shipments and damage global supply chains, which are already struggling to deal with record exports from China and the effects of local COVID-19 outbreaks. 

Also, all flights will be canceled at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport after 11am Monday because of the weather, while all flights through the Hongqiao airport in the west of the city will also be scrapped after 3pm the same day, according to an announcement by the Shanghai Airport Authority Sunday night.

Shanghai government announced it will also shut all kindergartens and primary schools Monday afternoon and Tuesday, while some subway lines were suspended and parks and other outdoor tourist sites were shut Monday and Tuesday.

Zhejiang province upgraded its emergency response to Chanthu to the highest level on Sunday, closing schools as well as suspending air and rail services in several cities, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Authorities have also suspended some high-speed rail services in the Yangtze River Delta.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

