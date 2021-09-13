Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Afghanistan News Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Iraq News Breaking Kenya News Breaking Russia News Breaking Slovakia News Breaking Spain News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News News Other Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Russia resumes Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain flights, Afghanistan flights have to wait

5 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Russia resumes flights to Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain, Afghanistan flights have to wait
Russia resumes flights to Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain, Afghanistan flights have to wait
Written by Harry Johnson

According to some Russian government sources, the decision on the preparation of regular civilian flights with Kabul and the provision of slots for them in the schedule by the Russian air carrier has not yet been made. It is still premature to talk about the commencement of civil flights there on a regular basis.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Russia to resume air service with four more countries.
  • Flights from Moscow to Kenya, Slovakia, Iraq and Spain restart.
  • No flight from Russia to Afghanistan yet.

Citing the national anti-COVID crisis center, the government of Russia announced today that the Russian Federation will relaunch regular scheduled passenger air service with Iraq, Kenya, Slovakia and Spain starting on September 21, 2021.

“Russia resumes air service with Spain, Iraq, Kenya, and Slovakia from September 21,” the officials wrote on Russian Federation government’s Telegram channel.

The flights to Egypt and Turkey from four more Russian cities – Pskov, Magadan, Murmansk, and Chita, will also be resumed from September 21.

At the same time, the Russian authorities expressed their unwillingness to restore regular passenger air travel with Afghanistan.

According to some Russian government sources, the decision on the preparation of regular civilian flights with Kabul and the provision of slots for them in the schedule by the Russian air carrier has not yet been made. It is still premature to talk about the commencement of civil flights there on a regular basis.

In order to resume regular communication with Kabul, an appropriate decision of the operational headquarters will be required to prevent the import and spread of COVID-19 infection.

All necessary airport infrastructure must be created in Kabul first to ensure the work of air traffic controllers in accordance with international civil aviation safety standards.

It was reported earlier that Taliban authorities announced their desire to resume air traffic with Russia and Turkey.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment