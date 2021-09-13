African Tourism Board Breaking International News Breaking Morocco News Breaking Spain News Government News Health News Meeting Industry News News Other Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Should UNWTO Members book tickets to Marrakesh now? No!!!

37 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
2 min read
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
UNWTO
UNWTO
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

UNWTO and ministers of tourism from more than 100 countries are in the process to buy tickets to attend the 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization.
According to UNWTO inside information no tickets may be needed, except a good computer connection to attend the event.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3 in Marakesh, Morocco.
  • eTurboNews predicted the postponement of the General Assembly in July. Just earlier this month this prediction became a reality when UNWTO made the new dates official.
  • Inormed sources within the World Tourism Organization are now hinting a different plan is in the making.

Even fully vaccinated travelers to Morocco are warned by governments, including the United States to avoid travel to the Kingdom of Morocco due to a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

The medical system in Morocco is not equipped to treat a further increase in COVID-19 cases, and holding the General Assembly in this North African Country may become a risk delegates from almost 160 countries don’t want to take.

Officially preparation for this important event is still ongoing, but an informed source within the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid signaled to eTurboNews that preparation for a first virtual General Assembly is prepared at this time.

It can be expected such a change would not be announced until the last minute and there may be a very selfish tactical reason by UNWTO secretary-general eTurboNews is currently investigating.

As always, eTurboNews tried to get verification directly from UNWTO.

Unfortunately, UNWTO Communication Manager Marcelo Risi became a victim of an organization run by fear, threats, and pressure, and communicating freely is part of what a director of communication is not allowed to do.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment