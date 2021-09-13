Should UNWTO Members book tickets to Marrakesh now? No!!!

The 24th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 3 in Marakesh, Morocco.

eTurboNews predicted the postponement of the General Assembly in July. Just earlier this month this prediction became a reality when UNWTO made the new dates official.

Inormed sources within the World Tourism Organization are now hinting a different plan is in the making.

Even fully vaccinated travelers to Morocco are warned by governments, including the United States to avoid travel to the Kingdom of Morocco due to a spike in the highly contagious Delta variant of the Coronavirus.

The medical system in Morocco is not equipped to treat a further increase in COVID-19 cases, and holding the General Assembly in this North African Country may become a risk delegates from almost 160 countries don’t want to take.

Officially preparation for this important event is still ongoing, but an informed source within the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid signaled to eTurboNews that preparation for a first virtual General Assembly is prepared at this time.

It can be expected such a change would not be announced until the last minute and there may be a very selfish tactical reason by UNWTO secretary-general eTurboNews is currently investigating.

As always, eTurboNews tried to get verification directly from UNWTO.

Unfortunately, UNWTO Communication Manager Marcelo Risi became a victim of an organization run by fear, threats, and pressure, and communicating freely is part of what a director of communication is not allowed to do.