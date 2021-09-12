Global Tourism Awards announces worldwide winners for the year 2021

Global Tourism Awards has waived off the entry / registration and marketing fee to support the hospitality industry professionals in Year 2021 award program.

Participants are from 50+ countries that include 3,000+ nominations from around the world. 500+ companies were made into finalists this year and around 100+ winners were announced for the Year 2021. T

The nominees and winners are from all the regions such as the Middle East, Asia, Africa, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe. Over 70% of the nominees are from the Boutique Hotel category which makes Global Tourism Awards unique in the travel and tourism industry.

The Award Program has a jury team comprising 50+ highly experienced tourism industry professionals around the world. Every nominee is selected through two rounds of jury evaluation along with COVID protocol checks to ensure the maximum safety for every guest who stays with them. The Global Tourism Awards 2021 winner announcement is conducted without the need for Gala ceremonies where one is invited to attend social events with the condition of spending a large sum on travel, stay & table, or seat.

GTA offers an opportunity for all the winners to receive winner packages which include promotional services, trophies, certificates, or wall plaques to commemorate their win and display for their customers. Additionally

they help provide the winners with digital and social media promotional opportunities through their publications and partners.

Global Tourism Awards 2021 proudly announces its winners as below,

Bunaken Oasis Dive resort and Spa – Best Boutique Resort in Indonesia 2021

Oakwood Hotel & Residence Sri Racha – Best Hotel in Thailand 2021

Tigress Resort and Spa – Best Forest Resort in India 2021

Mystery kamchatka – Best Green Hotel in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskij 2021

Amari Dhaka – Best Business Hotel Brand in Bangladesh 2021

Kalya Suites – Best Boutique Retreat in Dimos Santorini 2021

Merit Royal & Premium Hotel – Best Luxury Casino Hotel in Cyprus 2021

Tigre de Cristal Hotel & Resort – Best 5 Star Hotel in Vladivostok 2021

Sulaf Luxury Hotel – Best City Hotel in Jordan 2021

Orbi City Hotel – Best Beachfront Apartment Hotel in Batumi 2021

Howard Johnson Plaza By Wyndham Dubai Deira – Best 4 Star Hotel in Dubai 2021

Dzimbahwe guest lodge – Best Family Guest House 2021

Bandara Suites Silom, BangkokBest City Hotel in Bangkok 2021

Residence Inn by Marriott Montreal Downtown – Best Family Hotel 2021

Heritage Hill Hotel – Best New 4 Star Boutique Hotel in Athens 2021

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort – Best Luxury Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah 2021

Le Due Matote – Best Boutique Retreat 2021

Theartemis Palace – Best city hotel in Rethymno 2021

Royal Marmin Bay – Best Adults only Boutique Hotel 2021

Hotel Varese – Best Modern Hotel 2021 , Best Business Hotel 2021

Atana Musandam Resort Oman – Best Resort in Oman 2021

Lotte Hotel yangon – Best Hotel in Yangon 2021

Cocoon Suites – Best Boutique Hotel in Greece 2021

EUROPROOMS – Best Guest House in Torino 2021

Atitlán Apartments – Best Family Apartment 2021

DOUBLETREE BY HILTON GAZIANTEP TURKEY – Best Business Hotel 2021

The Grand Gloria Hotel – Best 5 Star Hotel in Georgia 2021

Villa Vuchev – Best Luxury Boutique Villa 2021

Hotel Orca Praia – Best Ocean View Hotel 2021

Château de Fonscolombe – Best Castle Hotel 2021

Torlinnhe Guest House – Best Guest House 2021

Kartuli Hotel – Best Boutique Hotel in Batumi 2021

Bed and Breakfast Giovaldi’s – Best Bed & Breakfast Hotel in Torino 2021

Southern Plaza Hotel – Best Boutique Hotel in Kolkata 2021

Maru Maru Hotel – Best Boutique Hotel in Zanzibar 2021

Hawthorn Suites By Wyndham Abuja – Best 4 Star Hotel in Abuja 2021

Protea Hotels by Marriott Kampala – Best Business Hotels in Kampala 2021

The Avenue A Murwab Hotel – Best Business Hotel in Qatar 2021

[email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya – Best Design Hotel in Pattaya 2021

Colibri Inn Hotel – Best All Inclusive Hotel in Democratic

DELANO HOTEL & SPA – Best City Hotel in Bahir Dar 2021

Royal K K International Company Limited – Best Beach Front Resort in Pathein 2021

Koro Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa – Best Family Hotel in Northern Division 2021

Ramada Olivie Nazareth – Best Hotel in Israel 2021

The Pema by Realm! – Best Design Hotel in Thimphu 2021

Eskala Hotels and Resorts – Best Beach Front Resort in Myanmar 2021

Wli Water Heights Hotel – Best Eco Safari Lodge in Hohoe 2021

Makkah Hotel & Towers – Best Hotel in Saudi Arabia 2021

The Residency Towers – Best Lifestyle Hotel in Pondicherry 2021

Triumph Plaza Hotel – Best Business Hotel in Cairo 2021

We wish hearty congratulations for all the winners of Global Tourism Awards 2021 on behalf of the GTA Management Team, Jury.

We thank all our Nominees from all the regions, Jury Team, Media / Press, Partners and Tourism industry professionals who made Global Tourism Awards 2021 a Highly successful Tourism Show.