Today CS Global Partners advertised a special in releasing a press release on PR NewsWire for journalist to pick up and publish a fear report on Lebanon and sell citizenships to Lebanese People to become St. Kitts and Nevis citizensships

CS Global Partners even has a special rate for St. Kitts and Nevis passports today and warned this is for a limited time only.

St. Kitts and Nevis in absense of tourism needs the money. The United States and the European Union will continue to admit St. Kitts and Nevis citizens without visa. The United States actually has a special agreement with St. Kitts for a scheme to easily get a US work permit and Green Card- all for sale.

Selling citizenship is the latest trend in business in many money-hungry countries around the world. Such countries often have an excellent reputation in the world, so new citizens enjoy advantages and access to countries they usually could not easily get visas for. In the case of St. Kitts, a citizen can enter more than 160 countries without a visa.

Such citizenships are also a backdoor for work permits and green cards in the United States.

CS Global Partners today urged Lebanese families to become citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This is the message circulated to the People of Lebanon on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

New Report Warns of a ‘Third Mass Exodus’ from Lebanon, Especially from Bi-Nationals as Crisis Accelerates

St. Kitts and Nevis press release circulated by the countries representative CS GLobal Partners starts with a report of fear designed to generate desperation and for journalists to take interest in the story pitch.

The release said:

A report published by the Crisis Observatory at the Lebanon’s American University of Beirut has concluded that the nation is entering a third mass exodus wave of emigration. According to the report, an internal indicator regarding Lebanon’s entry into a mass emigration wave is the high chance of emigration among Lebanese youth. Based on a survey done last year, 77 percent of Lebanese youth said they think about emigrating and seek it, and this percentage is the highest among all Arab countries.

Lebanon has since endured numerous crises, including wars, assassinations, and political conflicts due to decades of corruption and bad governance. The Lebanese pound has sunk by around 80 percent, while depositors have lost access to their life savings. Many professionals, including doctors, academics, entrepreneurs, and designers, have left or are planning to go. In many cases, they are drawing on second nationalities acquired by parents or grandparents who left Lebanon in the emigration waves of the past.

Those who do not already have the backup of previous ancestorial citizenship have resorted to non-conventional methods to obtain citizenship. Micha Emmett, the CEO of CS Global Partners, a citizenship solution advisory headquartered in London, said that a growing number of Lebanese citizens have been enquiring about Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs. CBI is an immigration method by which an investor contributes a specific sum of money to a nation’s economy in exchange for citizenship, ultimately resulting in that country’s passport.

“CBI is often the best and fastest resort for those who face uncertainly in their home country and want a way to secure their wealth and their family’s future,” said Emmett. “Unfortunately, the world we live in can be very unpredictable, and bad times can fall on us at any moment. CBI allows individuals to have a backup plan for exactly these moments.”

Some of the most sought-after CBI Programmes are in the Caribbean, where the idea originated. Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Programme can be achieved without the hassle of required residency or travel. The entire process can generally be done online within a matter of some months. According to experts at the Financial Times’ PWM magazine, this program currently ranks the best in the world.

St. Kitts and Nevis citizens can travel to approximately 160 countries visa-free or with a visa-on-arrival. They can also add dependants and pass down their citizenship for generations to come.

In addition, none of these newly accepted St. Nevis Citizens have to actually ever visit the country they carry a passport from.

Under a limited time offer, a family of up to four must only contribute USD150,000, accounting for a USD45,000 reduction.

The World Tourism Network Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said:

Shame on St. Kitts and Nevis for creating this backdoor of a bought citizenship.

Immigration is a serious issue and must be granted to people that deserve to start over in the country they apply for citizenship.

Selling citizenships is not only wrong, it undermines the integrity of citizenships altogether. It is also a safety and security threat not only for the country granting a passport for sale but also for every country providing access because of this passport.