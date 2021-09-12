A Night for and with Movie Stars, a Beautiful World of Films, Venice Style

The 78th Venice International Film Festival was organised by La Biennale di Venezia.

It took place on the Lido di Venezia from 1 to 11 September 2021. The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association).

The aim of the Festival was to raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.

The Biennale di Venezia was established in 1895 and is today acknowledged as one of the most prestigious cultural institutions. La Biennale di Venezia stands at the forefront of research and promotion of new contemporary art trends, and organizes events in all its specific sectors: Arts (1895), Architecture (1980), Cinema (1932), Dance (1999), Music (1930), and Theatre (1934) – alongside research and training activities.

The history of La Biennale di Venezia is documented in its Historical Archives located at Marghera Venice and in its Library at the Giardini’s Central Pavilion. The International Art and Architecture Exhibitions have had a new structure since 1998. In recent years, La Biennale promoted new Educational activities, training programs (Biennale College), conferences and panels in its headquarters at Ca’ Giustinian.

VENEZIA 78

The Venezia 78 Jury, chaired by Bong Joon Ho and comprised of Saverio Costanzo, Virginie Efira, Cynthia Erivo, Sarah Gadon, Alexander Nanau and Chloé Zhao, having viewed all 21 films in competition, has decided as follows:

GOLDEN LION for Best Film to:

L’ÉVÉNEMENT (HAPPENING)

by Audrey Diwan (France)

SILVER LION – GRAND JURY PRIZE to:

È STATA LA MANO DI DIO (THE HAND OF GOD)

by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

SILVER LION – AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR to:

Jane Campion

for the film THE POWER OF THE DOG (New Zealand, Australia)

COPPA VOLPI

for Best Actress:

Penélope Cruz

in the film MADRES PARALELAS (PARALLEL MOTHERS) by Pedro Almodóvar (Spain)

COPPA VOLPI

for Best Actor:

John Arcilla

in the film ON THE JOB: THE MISSING 8 by Erik Matti (Philippines)

AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY to:

Maggie Gyllenhaal

for the film THE LOST DAUGHTER by Maggie Gyllenhaal (Greece, USA, UK, Israel)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE to:

IL BUCO

by Michelangelo Frammartino (Italy, France, Germany)

MARCELLO MASTROIANNI AWARD

for Best Young Actor or Actress to:

Filippo Scotti

in the film È STATA LA MANO DI DIO (THE HAND OF GOD) by Paolo Sorrentino (Italy)

ORIZZONTI

The Orizzonti Jury, chaired by Jasmila Žbanić and comprised of Mona Fastvold, Shahram Mokri, Josh Siegel e Nadia Terranova, after screening the 19 feature-length films and 12 short films in competition, has decided as follows:

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST FILM to:

PILIGRIMAI (PILGRIMS)

by Laurynas Bareiša (Lithuania)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR to:

Éric Gravel

for the film À PLEIN TEMPS (FULL TIME) (France)

SPECIAL ORIZZONTI JURY PRIZE to:

EL GRAN MOVIMIENTO

by Kiro Russo (Bolivia, France, Qatar, Switzerland)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS to:

Laure Calamy

in the film À PLEIN TEMPS (FULL TIME) by Éric Gravel (France)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR to:

Piseth Chhun

in the film BODENG SAR (WHITE BUILDING) by Kavich Neang (Cambodia, France, China, Qatar)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SCREENPLAY to:

Peter Kerekes, Ivan Ostrochovský

for the film CENZORKA (107 Mothers) by Peter Kerekes (Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, Ukraine)

ORIZZONTI AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILMto:

LOS HUESOS (THE BONES)

by Cristóbal León, Joaquín Cociña (Chile)

VENICE SHORT FILM NOMINATION FOR THE EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2021 to:

FALL OF THE IBIS KING

by Josh O’Caoimh, Mikai Geronimo (Ireland)

VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM

The Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film Jury of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, chaired by Uberto Pasolini and comprised of Martin Schweighofer and Amalia Ulman, has decided to award the

LION OF THE FUTURE

“LUIGI DE LAURENTIIS” VENICE AWARD FOR A DEBUT FILM to:

IMACULAT

by Monica Stan, George Chiper-Lillemark (Romania)

GIORNATE DEGLI AUTORI

VENICE VR EXPANDED

The Venice VR EXPANDED Jury, chaired by Michelle Kranot and comprised of Maria Grazia Mattei and Jonathan Yeo, after viewing the 23 projects in competition has decided as follows:

GRAND JURY PRIZE FOR BEST VR WORK to:

GOLIATH: PLAYING WITH REALITY

by Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla (UK, France)

BEST VR EXPERIENCE FOR INTERACTIVE CONTENT to:

LE BAL DE PARIS DE BLANCA LI

by Blanca Li (France, Germany, Luxembourg)

BEST VR STORY to:

END OF NIGHT

by David Adler (Denmark, France)

ORIZZONTI EXTRA

ARMANY BEAUTY AUDIENCE AWARD to:

Sokea mies, joka ei halunnut nähdä Titanicia

(The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic)

by Teemu Nikki (Finland)