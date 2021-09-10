Breeze Airways resumes New Orleans flights post-Hurricane Ida

Breeze Airways restoring New Orleans services.

Breeze Airways is donating travel worth up to $1 million to first responders.

As Breeze Airways resumes flight operations in New Orleans today, restoring nonstop flights connecting the city to nine destinations across the South and Midwest, the airline announced it is donating travel worth up to one million dollars – or around 10,000 roundtrip tickets – to first responders, Louisiana residents, and others who can help the city rebuild.

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO

Breeze Airways flies to New Orleans from Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Richmond, VA; and Tulsa, OK. Residents from these cities who are willing to travel to New Orleans to volunteer, help family and friends, or contribute in other ways to rebuild New Orleans may also apply.

“Breeze is the most recent carrier to add service New Orleans, only starting in July this year,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, “but our love runs deep for the Big Easy and we’re committed to helping anyway we can.”

Breeze Aviation Group, Inc., trading as Breeze Airways, is an American airline headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Breeze currently operates flights in 16 cities across 13 states. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze Airways is a new low fare carrier offering nonstop flights between smaller secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.