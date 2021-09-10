Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Canada News Breaking International News Breaking Jamaica News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News Other Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Flights from Toronto and Kingston, Jamaica on Swoop now

39 mins ago
37 mins ago
by David Russen
Swoop launches new nonstop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Kingston Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica.

  • Swoop announces new nonstop Jamaica flights.
  • New service will operate twice weekly.
  • New service will be part of winter schedule and launches on December 8, 2021.

Swoop today announced new nonstop service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Kingston Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Jamaica. As part of the airline’s winter schedule, the new service will operate twice weekly, beginning December 8, 2021.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jamaica with the introduction of service to Kingston to connect friends and families this holiday season and year ahead,” said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance, Swoop. “Our travelers have embraced our always affordable flights to Jamaica and we look forward to building on our success in the region with our new non-stop service connecting Toronto and Kingston.”

The ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC) is also set to resume service between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Montego Bay Sangster International Airport (MBJ) tomorrow at 7:00 am EST.  Swoop’s return to Montego Bay marks the beginning of the airline’s restoration of its international network, with flights to the U.S. and Mexico set to resume through the fall.

“The return of Swoop to MBJ is a welcome one and we are elated at Swoop’s commitment to ensure that passengers from our second largest market, Canada, and specifically the province of Ontario, have a low-cost option when visiting Jamaica to see family and friends or those who wish to vacation on our beautiful island,” said Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airports Ltd. “We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our citizens and visitors in keeping with our mission of providing a “Safety-Assured” environment welcoming travelers safely to our island of Jamaica.”

Details of Swoop Service to Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica

RoutePlanned Start

Date		Peak

Weekly

Frequency		Total one-way

price (CAD)		Base fare

(CAD)		Taxes and

fees

(CAD)
NEW Toronto (YYZ) – Kingston (KIN)December 8, 20212x weekly$129 CAD$13.44$115.56
NEW Kingston (KIN) – Toronto (YYZ)December 8, 20212x weekly$129 † CAD$6.36$122.64
Toronto (YYZ) – Montego Bay (MBJ)September 11, 20213x weekly$129† CAD$13.44$115.56
Montego Bay (MBJ) – Toronto (YYZ)Septe
