Guinea kicked out of African Union over military coup

African Union suspends Guinea’s membership.

The Republic of Guinea is suspended from all AU decision-making bodies.

AU suspended Guinea’s membership following last Sunday’s military coup.

The African Union Political Affairs Peace and Security department announced on its Twitter account today that the organization suspended Guinea’s membership as of Friday, due to a recent military coup in that country.

“Council <…> decides to suspend the Republic of Guinea from all AU activities/decision-making bodies,” the African Union message reads.

The 15-nation regional bloc suspended Guinea following Sunday’s military coup led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya. On September 5, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the commander of an elite unit of Guinea’s special forces, announced the arrest of President Alpha Conde, who had been in office since 2010.

The rebels set up a national committee for Guinea’s consolidation and development, cancelled the constitution, dissolved the country’s government and parliament, appointed military governors, and imposed a curfew.

The junta has also ordered the central bank to freeze all government accounts in an effort to secure state assets and “preserve the country’s interest.”

The African Union has urged the coup leaders to assure the safety of the deposed president and others who have been arrested. Conde remains in the custody of the junta, who have only said that he is in a secure location with access to medical care.