Denmark ends all COVID-19 restrictions after 548-day lockdown

by David Russen
Written by David Russen

Starting from midnight on September 10, the deadly virus is no longer classified as a “socially critical disease” by the Danish government.

  • Danish authorities announced that the epidemic is under control.
  • No special measures will be applied in Denmark to deal with COVID-19 starting September 10.
  • Danish authorities reserved the right to reinforce special measures “if the pandemic again threatens important functions in society”.

Denmark’s government officials announced that starting from 12:00am on September 10, the COVID-19 virus is no longer classified as a “socially critical disease” in the country, and no special measures will be applied to deal with coronavirus within Danish borders.

All remaining anti-COVID-19 regulations were officially cancelled in the country as of today, making Denmark the first state in the European Union (EU) to return completely to pre-pandemic daily routine.

All restrictions previously enforced by Danish authorities, including COVID pass requirements to enter night clubs and other venues, a ban on mass gatherings and mandatory mask-wearing, have been lifted, 548 days after Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen initially declared a lockdown in his country.

In March 2020, Denmark was among the first nations to enforce harsh measures to fight COVID-19.

Having first announced the decision to abandon the legal basis for restrictions last month, Danish authorities said “the epidemic is under control.” They reserved the right to reinforce special measures “if the pandemic again threatens important functions in society.”

According to Denmark’s health officials, “record high vaccination rates” helped the country set a precedent in the European Union and return to life with no COVID-related restrictions whatsoever. Three out of four Danish citizens consider vaccination against the virus a civic duty, according to a Eurobarometer survey conducted last month on behalf of the European Parliament.

Out of 1,000 representatively selected Danes, 43% completely agreed to the statement that everyone should be vaccinated, while 31% said they tend to agree. For the whole of the EU, the percentage of people who completely or predominantly agree to the statement stands at 66.

By September, over 73% of Denmark’s 5.8 million population had been fully vaccinated, with more than 8.6 million anti-COVID doses administered in total. Throughout the pandemic, Denmark registered more than 352,000 cases of the virus.

