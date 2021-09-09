Jamaica Tourism Minister Extends Condolences to Family of St. Ann Hotelier

Salm was the owner of Club Caribbean Hotel in Runaway Bay, and managing director of Drax Hall Estate, also in St. Ann. In 1994 he and his wife, founded the Glen Preparatory School in their backyard in Salem, sponsoring the children of the staff members of his hotel. He was recognized for his contribution to national development in 2019 at the National Honours and Awards ceremony at King’s House.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Mr. Richard Salm. We remain grateful for his decision to make Jamaica his home and more importantly for dedicating much of his life to serving the people of Jamaica through tourism and community development. He was indeed a stalwart in the industry and an outstanding human being,” said Bartlett.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica, including all of us in the tourism industry, I would like to extend our sincere compassion and support to the family and friends of Mr. Salm. May the Lord provide you comfort during this time of grief and may his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Salm was the owner of Club Caribbean Hotel in Runaway Bay, and managing director of Drax Hall Estate, also in St. Ann. He also led the development of Ironshore in Montego Bay, which has an 18-hole golf course.

In 1994 he and his wife, founded the Glen Preparatory School in their backyard in Salem, sponsoring the children of the staff members of his hotel. The school has since been expanded and is now located in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

He was recognized for his contribution to national development in 2019 at the National Honors and Awards ceremony at King’s House, where he was awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) for service to Tourism, Winter Sports Promotion, and Community Development.